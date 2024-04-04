Philly, it’s almost solar eclipse time | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Good morning and apologies to those who hoped to see Beyoncé at Made in America: The Labor Day music fest is canceled for the second year in a row.

Who else is getting pumped for Monday’s solar eclipse? Today we have a rundown on why you should, courtesy of “someone freaking out about it.”

And New Hope developers are at odds with some shop owners and history buffs, who are questioning whether the town’s quirkiness can be preserved. Read on for these stories and many more.

— Julie Zeglen (@juliezeglen, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

Advertisement

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

This weekend may be WrestleMania in Philadelphia, but Monday will see eclipsemania as the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, obscuring 90% of the sun at its afternoon peak. Compare that to the 2017 solar eclipse, when the region only saw 75% coverage. And the next total eclipse, when the sky will go completely dark for a few minutes, won’t hit the region until 2079.

Not convinced it’s a big deal? Columnist Stephanie Farr lays out a pretty clear case for the spectacle’s significance.

🌚 Why to watch: The eclipse brings a rare chance to slow down, go outside, and experience wonder. Remember, we’re talking about celestial bodies behaving oddly here. (Animals, too — quiet birds and loud bees, for instance.)

“It’s exhilarating and wonderful and once you see one you’ve got to see more,” a local physics professor and NASA eclipse ambassador told Farr. “I wish more people would find the joy in this because it’s so bizarre.”

🌚 Where to watch: You can, of course, step outside wherever you happen to be between 2:08 and 4:35 p.m. this Monday. But you might also consider the eclipse a chance to gather with others seeking oneness with nature. The Franklin Institute is hosting a free viewing event on its steps, as are other nature-y orgs.

🌚 How to watch: Safely, with the proper solar viewing glasses. You can grab those at places like the Franklin Institute or the Science History Institute, or even make your own. Plan ahead.

🌚 What about kids? Since many area schools let out riiiight about when the eclipse is expected to reach its peak, some school districts are adjusting dismissal time so kids can see it. Abington will extend the elementary school day by 25 minutes, while Cherry Hill will let students out in the early afternoon. Philly hasn’t announced its plans.

Leading up to the big day, look for even more eclipse coverage from The Inquirer, including an up-to-date weather forecast, explainers on the science behind (and myths surrounding) the eclipse, and more guides to help you make the most of it all.

Call New Hope the Austin of Pennsylvania. As developers and big chains move in, the Bucks County borough long known as a haven for artists and LGBTQ people is having a bit of an identity crisis.

Tension between old and new has been exacerbated by pandemic-fueled gentrification and flashy development projects, such as a new resort complex proposed for North Main Street.

“They’re trying to make New Hope into an enclave for the very rich,” one local creative said. “But New Hope has always been a place where you see a drag queen next to a biker next to a millionaire.”

Can the town balance historic preservation with fresh blood? Kevin Riordan has the full story on the battle for New Hope’s soul.

What you should know today

🧠 Trivia time

New Jersey just got its first true food-based weed edible since cannabis was legalized in the state in 2021. What type of infused food does Morristown’s ButACake make?

A) Peanut butter and jelly brownie

B) Olive oil citrus cake

C) Chocolate pretzel cookies

D) Brioche French toast

Think you know? Check your answer.

What we’re...

🇵🇷 Checking out: Muralist Betsy Casañas’ solo exhibit at Taller Puertorriqueño, as they both turn 50 this year.

🥨 Eating: Pretzels, so many pretzels, now that Center City Soft Pretzel Co. has reopened after its 2022 fire.

📚 Reading: James Baldwin’s writing in what would be the year of his 100th birthday.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

This popular purveyor of gourmet food is getting a substantial investment from the regional grocery chain founded by onetime mayoral candidate Jeff Brown.

Hint: 🧀

BOURBON RIDS

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Cheers to Maya Mehrotra, who correctly solved Wednesday’s anagram: RuPaul’s Drag Race. Philly drag queen Sapphira Cristál is in the top four on the latest season of the Emmy Award-winning reality competition show.

Photo of the day

You know what they say about April showers.

Enjoy your Thursday. See you again tomorrow!

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.