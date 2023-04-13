Where can Philly teens go? | Morning Newsletter

It might be spring but today will feel like we skipped to summer. It should be sunny with a high of 87.

About two weeks ago, I bought movie tickets online to take my 14-year-old cousin to see Creed III.

Before completing my purchase, a banner popped up explaining that all minors had to be accompanied by an adult before arriving. In this instance, it didn’t matter since I was taking him but it did make me pause.

Going to a movie theater solo or with a group of friends was a major part of my teenage years. It was one of the few independent things I could do without supervision. I worry about the lack of opportunities for teenagers to just simply be and hang out.

Our lead story explores that issue and digs into why finding safe public spaces is so hard for kids in Philadelphia right now.

There’s a lot of dispute about what happened last week when thousands of teenagers gathered at the Fashion District.

Some officers said kids threw rocks at them while other reports had no mention of it.

But after that hectic evening, one thing was clear: There are not a lot of accessible and safe spots for teens to hang out in the city.

And even if there’s not an outright ban on teens, there are policies that aren’t welcoming. Center City businesses have been known to discourage using backpacks or shopping in groups. Some require ID for admission.

So where can they go?

Parks and rec centers are an option, but the city doesn’t significantly invest in public spaces. There are city libraries, but those have limited hours. They’re still reeling from budget cuts in 2020.

Keep reading to hear about possible solutions.

Philly, the poorest big city in America, has the highest rate of infant mortality among America’s 10 largest cities.

The city wants to address the issue through a $6 million pilot program called the Philly Joy Bank that gives cash to pregnant people, no strings attached.

By next year, the hope is to give 250 pregnant women $1,000 a month for 18 months, covering part of their pregnancy and the first year of their child’s life.

Details:

The income limit is $100,000, although the average annual household income in the program’s target neighborhood ranges from $20,000 to $30,000. The city wants to use this program to address racial disparities in birth outcomes. Black babies die four times more frequently than white babies, a grim reality rooted in social inequities and racism.

The Inquirer asked four mothers how $1,000 a month would’ve made a difference in their birthing stories.

The mothers said they would have used the extra money for house bills, baby clothes, therapy, and in one case, leaving an abusive relationship.

Continue reading to meet the four moms.

What you should know today

Alyssa Perren had lots of college options, but she was holding out to hear back from Harvard.

The West Philly kid had high hopes to become the first student from Paul Robeson High School to get into the Ivy League school.

When she got the news, “I started screaming, then the screams turned into tears,” said Perren, 17.

She’s grit personified. Perren made it into Harvard in part because of her stellar grades, but that’s not the full story.

Keep reading to learn what made the brilliant teenager stand out.

