Filling the teacher gap, at a cost | Morning Newsletter

Welcome to a sunny Sunday. The high will be near 54.

Wondering what winter has in store for the Philly region? Here’s what forecasters say about our snow chances.

One in five Philadelphia students are taught by “emergency-certified” teachers. Today’s main read explores how this practice comes at a cost.

And we look into whether the Sheriff’s Office has made progress in processing deeds from auctions, four months after pledging to take “corrective action.”

P.S. The link to this story was missing in yesterday’s newsletter, so here it is now: Gov. Josh Shapiro announced he would redirect $153 million in federal highway funds to SEPTA, averting a significant fare increase planned for Jan. 1.

The Philadelphia School District has more than doubled its hiring of emergency teachers, or educators who lack full certification.

The practice of hiring these educators allows the district to staff more classrooms amid a shortage of teachers. But it also comes at a cost to students, teachers, and the district.

✏️ How it works: Pennsylvania issues emergency certificates when districts can’t find “a fully qualified and properly certified educator holding a valid and active certificate,” according to the state Department of Education.

✏️ Changing rates: In 2021-22, for the first time ever, the state issued more emergency-teaching certificates than it did full certificates.

✏️ Disparities in education: Students of color and students from economically disadvantaged homes typically get higher percentages of emergency-prepared teachers.

✏️ What the district is saying: Kaylan Connally, chief talent officer, called emergency-certified educators an “important source of new teachers.” Just 17% of emergency teachers go on to become fully certified educators.

Join Philly schools reporter Kristen Graham inside one Philly elementary school where emergency-certified teachers are welcomed, and dive into the benefits and challenges of hiring these instructors.

Philadelphia Sheriff Rochelle Bilal’s office acknowledged there was a major problem with delays in recording deeds after property auctions. They promised to fix it, but the process remains broken, and perhaps has gotten worse for some buyers.

After properties are auctioned off at sales, Bilal’s office is not finalizing them until many months later.

The ongoing problem has left some winning bidders unable to take possession of buildings and land for up to a year. This means they can’t develop vacant lots, or renovate, demolish, rent, or resell empty homes.

William Bender and Ryan W. Briggs cover the latest on this ongoing issue.

What you should know today

Cheers to Jan Dalina who correctly guessed Saturday’s answer: The Philly Specials. The musical Eagles are planning to raise enough money with their new Eagles Christmas album to give every student in the School District of Philadelphia — all 116,000 of them — a gift this holiday season.

Our pop critic Dan DeLuca reviewed one song a week ahead of the album’s release on Friday. Here’s the full list.

Cheers to Shelbie and Kara, who got married immediately after completing the Philadelphia Half Marathon.

Marathon organizers are expecting the largest full-weekend turnout in the organization’s history.

What you’re saying about ...

On Saturday, I asked if you consider Center City part of South Philly. Here’s a sample of your responses, edited for clarity.

Patricia DeLacey: I am from South Philly and I consider South Philly to begin at Bainbridge Street.

Dawn Poole: Absolutely not. That’s nonsense. My husband points out, “That’s why it’s called CENTER City.”

Nora Monroe: Center City is definitely not a part of South Philly! They are two distinctly different communities. Not even close! I have lived in Center City for several decades and do not plan to live anywhere else. South Philly has its charms, and great food, but it is a different world from CC.

Chantele Anthony: When I was younger, South Philly ended at Lombard St. But, as time went on and developers came into town, South Philly became even smaller. Wanting to attract suburbanites, different parts of my hometown are now called, “Graduate Hospital area” or “Center City East or West.” The beauty that was South Philly on either side of the “tracks” is now no longer. “I wish those days could come back once more because I loved them so.”

Lars W.: The historic boundaries of Philadelphia as laid out by surveyor Thomas Holm in 1682 was river to river, Vine Street to Cedar (South) Street. The area below South Street is where South Philly begins. Historically this area contained several different Townships.

When Philadelphia County subsumed the original boundaries of The City of Philadelphia in the 1850s, the original city area became the “downtown,” and eventually became what we call it now, “Center City.” Thus, technically “Center City” is an area separate from South Philadelphia. They do not overlap.

However, the Center City District, founded in the early 1990s, has, for their own statistical purposes, considered the Center City area to sometimes include a zone bounded by as far as Girard Avenue to the north and Snyder Avenue to the south. So, sometimes people confuse these boundaries with the historical boundaries.

👋🏽 Thanks for spending part of your morning with The Inquirer. Take care out there.