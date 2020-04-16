“Just re-lived 1980 postseason and I totally agree about your choices. Thank you for leading me to Classic Phillies TV on YouTube. Bake McBride was huge throughout the postseason should definitely be on the Wall of Fame. He dug a few balls out of RF that led to outs at the plate, all with fantastic relays from Manny Trillo as well as some clutch hits like the three-run HR in game one of the WS, to change the whole direction of the game, as they were down 4-0. I was always a Del Unser fan back in the day. To me he was the clutchest of Phillies pinch hitters, always seemingly with a double. Can’t remember who he had an interview with, but he was “all business” saying - “this scratches a 26 year old itch.” Yeah ! Greg Gross hit the perfect bunt single to help the Phillies almost in a blink of an eye get the bases loaded with no outs after falling three runs behind (in the 8th to Nolan Ryan!) in the NLCS game 5. I have always been a big fan of the surprise bunt for a single. It almost always is a momentum changer. The Carpenters lived in Delaware, where I grew up. Just from the toil they endured, Ruly deserves mention. As for Ruthven and Larry C. They both stepped up especially late in the 1980 season... so go for it!” - Stuart R. via email.