Question: The most predictable thing in Philadelphia sports right now is that an opposing pitcher is going to throw a hittable ball right down the middle of the plate on the first pitch to Rhys Hoskins, and he’s not going to swing. All pitchers know he’s not going to swing. Rhys may as well walk to the plate with the count at 0-1 every at bat. He often gets behind 0-2. That first pitch is always the best pitch that Hoskins will see. Why doesn’t Kapler ask him to take a different approach for at least one at bat a game?