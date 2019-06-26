Another day, another rally, another bamboo plant, and another victory. This week is off to a much better start for the Phillies than the previous one. After ending a seven-game losing streak Monday night with a season-high 19 hits against the New York Mets, the Phillies put up a five-run sixth inning Tuesday to rally from a three-run deficit for a 7-5 victory.
Reserve Brad Miller provided the medicinal bamboo plant, which he purchased in Chinatown, as well as a pinch-hit home run to complete the sixth-inning scoring. Resurrected Maikel Franco, making his second straight start at third base, provided the go-ahead home run for the second straight game.
The Phillies will go after a third straight win Wednesday night with Nick Pivetta on the mound.
Franco hit the game’s biggest home run and Miller provided the bamboo plant, but the man who might have played the biggest role in Tuesday night’s victory was closer Hector Neris. Yes, we are calling him the closer whether manager Gabe Kapler wants to or not. He has earned the title.
Neris came in Tuesday with runners at second and third base and two out in the top of the eighth inning. The Mets’ Jeff McNeil had just missed tying the game with a line drive that was inches below the fence in right field when a fan interfered with the baseball.
Now, New York had momentum and also had rookie slugger Pete Alonso, who has 27 home runs, coming to the plate. Neris, facing Alonso for the first time, used his trademark splitter to get the Mets rookie to pop out to first baseman Rhys Hoskins in foul territory.
The Phillies closer went back out for the ninth and worked another scoreless inning despite surrendering a leadoff double to Robinson Cano. He followed the Cano hit by striking out Phillie killer Michael Conforto, who had been 3-for-9 with a home run off Neris before the at-bat. Neris also struck out Dominic Smith with a nasty splitter before getting Wilson Ramos for the final out of the game.
It was Neris’ 16th save in 17 opportunities and his fifth in which he had to pitch more than an inning. In his five multi-inning saves, he has pitched eight innings and allowed three hits and one earned run, striking out eight and walking three.
Yes, he is the Phillies’ closer.
Franco was in the Phillies lineup for the second straight game and he delivered a go-ahead home run for the second straight game, this time crushing a two-run shot off Mets reliever Wilmer Font in the sixth inning. Here’s Matt Breen’s game story on how the Phillies’ luck has changed.
Columnist Mike Sielski visited general manager Matt Klentak’s office at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday afternoon and reminded the fan base that the Phillies’ recent wretched stretch of baseball does not mean all of Rome is burning.
Can’t you picture it now: The Phillies celebrating a World Series title with a parade down Broad Street through a forest of bamboo plants. All right, that takes some real imagination, but the Phillies clearly believe in the power of the bamboo plants that Miller purchased on consecutive days in an effort to turn the team’s recent rotten fortunes. Maybe it’s just a bunch of voodoo, but Miller homered Tuesday night and the Phillies are 2-0 with the bamboo.
Kapler had never been ejected from a game before Saturday, when he argued that Scott Kingery did not swing on a pitch that hit him. Now, the Phillies manager has been ejected twice in four games after being tossed by plate umpire Joe West on Tuesday night. Breen has the details.
Tonight: Nick Pivetta against Mets’ Jason Vargas, 7:05 p.m.
Tomorrow: Aaron Nola against Zack Wheeler in series finale with Mets, 1:05 p.m.
Friday: Vince Velasquez opens series vs. Marlins in Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Saturday: Zach Eflin vs. Marlins, 4:10 p.m.
Tuesday: Phillies begin series in Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Happy anniversary, Wilbur Snapp. On this date in 1985, Snapp, the late ballpark organist for the high-A Clearwater Phillies and for the big-league club during spring training, was ejected from a game at Jack Russell Stadium. Snapp showed his displeasure for an umpire’s call on the field by playing his best rendition of Three Blind Mice.
Unamused, the umpire pointed at Snapp and ejected him. The story went viral by 1985 standards, as it was told by weatherman Willard Scott to his viewers on NBC’s Today show and also by Paul Harvey on his syndicated radio program.
Question: The most predictable thing in Philadelphia sports right now is that an opposing pitcher is going to throw a hittable ball right down the middle of the plate on the first pitch to Rhys Hoskins, and he’s not going to swing. All pitchers know he’s not going to swing. Rhys may as well walk to the plate with the count at 0-1 every at bat. He often gets behind 0-2. That first pitch is always the best pitch that Hoskins will see. Why doesn’t Kapler ask him to take a different approach for at least one at bat a game?
Answer: Thanks for the question, Edward, and for reading Extra Innings. To be honest, I don’t think Hoskins needs to change a thing. He has always been a patient hitter who is unafraid to hit with two strikes and willing to take a walk. I think Hoskins is having an outstanding second full season in the big leagues, and I wouldn’t change a thing.