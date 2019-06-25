Answer: Your wish came true Monday night, Greg. Kingery was in the leadoff spot for just the second time in his career and for the first time since April 16 of last season. He made the most of the opportunity, too, by collecting three hits, scoring two runs, and stealing a base. Kingery is not the perfect leadoff hitter because he does not draw a lot of walks, but when he’s hitting the way he has so far this season, there is no good reason not to have him at the top of the batting order. Monday marked the 15th time this season he has had a multi-hit game and the seventh time he has had three hits.