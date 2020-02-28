“I like the way he wiggled his way out of that first inning facing some legit big-league hitters,” Girardi said. “I thought he used his slider really effectively again and he threw a bunch of changeups again, so it was pretty good. I think the more pitches you can throw for strikes, it is more pitches for the hitter to worry about and then they don’t see all the pitches at the beginning of the count that you put them away with.