Gosselin, 31, was 10-for-32 as a pinch-hitter last season, and his .313 average in those situations ranked third in baseball among pinch hitters with at least 30 at-bats. Gosselin has played parts of seven seasons in the big leagues and has a career .250 average as a pinch hitter. He was happy to be back in the Phillies clubhouse this spring training not only because he grew up rooting for the team, but also because it was the first time since 2016 that he went to spring training with the same team he had ended the season with the year before.