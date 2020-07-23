“Everyone knows how I feel about J.T. I think the fan base, we feel the same way and I think ownership does too,” Harper said. “You know, I think we’re 60 days away from him getting to free agency and so forth, so I think J.T. is going to do what’s best for his family, what’s best for himself, and hopefully that’s him coming back to Philly and getting a deal done. I think he’s the best catcher in baseball, a great player, a great individual that we need in our clubhouse as a leader and as a person and hopefully we can get that deal done and he can be in red pinstripes for the rest of his career.”