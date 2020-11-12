“Excuse us, please, we have adopted President Hoover as our mascot. When he took his seat in the back of the Washington bench, we could not help feeling that he was a harbinger of good luck, and so it turned out,” Mack wrote in his Inquirer column after the A’s won in D.C. “If we are destined to win a second pennant this season, I hope the President of the United States will find it convenient to see us play one of the games in Philadelphia and continue his role as the Athletics’ most distinguished mascot.”