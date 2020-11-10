The Phillies didn’t play the Milwaukee Brewers -- or any team outside the East divisions of both leagues -- this season, so they didn’t get an up-close look at the eventual Rookie of the Year or his gravity-defying changeup. But while digging in on the best rookies in the National League before casting my ballot on the final day of the regular season, I asked a few scouts about Williams. They all said I needed to see the 26-year-old right-hander to believe the raw numbers that looked like nothing I had seen outside of a video game.