Next came (Adam) Morgan, the Marlins’ guys are saying how, again, surprised they are because just last weekend the Marlins hit him all over the yard! Ballgame over. Can you even remotely explain to me what the king of analytics was thinking when the opposing announcing team already knew they were bad moves? Plus, the guy is in his 245th game as our manager and he’s making the exact same mistake he made in game 1 ... taking out a proven starting pitcher too early. Help, this season is going down the drain.