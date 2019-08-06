Question: My question to you is -- What has really helped Rhys Hoskins lead all of baseball again in pitches taken? Nothing but walks or strikeouts. In my opinion he is too passive a hitter. Time and time again he has taken pitches right down the middle on the first and second pitch and now he is in a defensive mode. It hasn’t changed since he has been here. I would like nothing more for him to succeed because he certainly has the ability. In Saturday’s win he hit a homer on the first pitch and should do it more often and be aggressive. The pitching coach has got to go.