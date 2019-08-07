There was a lot of talk before the season that the National League East could be the best division in baseball and with 7 ½ weeks remaining that actually appears to be the case. The New York Mets have won 12 of their last 13 games to push their record to 58-56, giving the Phillies’ division a major-league leading four teams with winning records. The N.L. East is also the only division with three teams -- Atlanta, Washington and the Phillies -- that would qualify for the playoffs right now.