Jake Arrieta, who had been scheduled to pitch Monday and Tuesday, will take the ball in the second game for the Phillies after Zach Eflin pitches the opener against Washington’s Patrick Corbin. Max Scherzer was scheduled to pitch the second game Wednesday, but he bunted a ball off his face Tuesday afternoon in the batting cage and fractured his nose. The Nationals do not know when Scherzer will pitch again, and they do not even know who will pitch Game 2 on Wednesday. Yes, we know and they know it’s Wednesday.