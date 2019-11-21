You’re signed up to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday during the Phillies season and on Thursdays in the offseason. (Because of Thanksgiving, there is no newsletter scheduled next week.) If you like what you’re reading, tell your friends it’s free to sign up here. I want to know what you think, what we should add, and what you want to read, so send me feedback by email or on Twitter @ScottLauber. Thank you for reading.