With the Phillies’ All-Star catcher being eligible for free agency after next season, the Phillies still have time to prove they are a contending team. Although it has been easy to forget sometimes, they are actually a playoff contender right now and I believe they will strengthen their pitching staff this offseason. I also know that owner John Middleton has a special admiration for Realmuto, and I’d be shocked if he let the catcher get away.