“We’ve had two starters [Jake Arrieta and Zach Eflin] that haven’t even been able to take their first turn through the rotation yet,” Klentak said. “So we’re going to do everything we can to stage some workouts in a safe and staggered fashion to make sure that guys can stay in shape as well as they can. We’ll be ready to roll as best we can on Saturday. I’m not trying to minimize the challenge of it. Those are all very real. I think we have to put health and safety first.”