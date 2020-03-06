All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto was not one of the seven players who attempted to replace McCutchen a year ago at the top of the batting order, but his candidacy for that role is picking up steam. Matt Breen wrote all about it and even provided a history lesson about catchers batting first for the Phillies. You don’t want to miss the part where Frank Roth hit the second pitch of a game in Brooklyn in 1904 before being handcuffed and escorted off the field by New York City police.