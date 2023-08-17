💬 Shoobies react: Homeowners are ‘out of control’ | Down the Shore

Last week’s story on Shore homeowners pushing their luck with rising rental rates definitely hit a nerve. The story reported on a bursting bubble of sorts this summer after three pandemic-influenced summers where the Jersey Shore was the top of everyone’s get-out-of-town list.

The reaction was swift:

Bill Morgan: Don’t feel bad for the owners who gouged renters for the last three years, then don’t even include beach tags. Cheaper to go to Europe than rent a 4 or 5 bedroom house in Avalon for the week.

Muriel Count: Spent my youth in OC @ the Jersey Shore …. as far as I’m concerned I will never buy or rent in OC again. It’s all about greed !!! Wake up people.

Advertisement

Alice West: Your article about the rising rent crisis at the Jersey shore could have been written with my family and I in mind. I began going to Ocean City in 1997. We loved it … Over the years we’ve watched the rents go from $900 per week to over $5,000 per week. That is insane.

Richard Faunce: We just returned from the shore: one week $5000 the next week $3500. I have owned a home but sold in 2014. These rents are out of sight, no more. Mack and Manco plain pizza $39.00 crazy. One more lunch at Deauville Inn $340.00 for four adults and three kids. This is just a sampling of prices in Ocean City, no more.

After the story published, I heard back from Diane Wieland, tourism guru and spokesperson for Cape May County, who acknowledged, “We are having a very different summer: the weather, the economy, the labor shortage, and increased costs across the board.” (Also Wildwood blackout weekend).

“Our resort towns are reporting a slowdown in occupancy with midweek a problem,” Wieland said. “Some are offering incentives to extend weekend visitors and having some success. According to some, July lodging reports are not as bad as projected and August is OK, with the end of August having some holes in the reservation charts. Rentals seem to follow the same path.

“Restaurants are reporting fewer customers, and casual and take-out options are more popular with budget-conscious family visitors. The day trip visitor is growing and pumping up the numbers.”

It’s not every summer where you hear such sobering talk this early about business being down, but there you go.

📮 Let me know what you think by replying to this email, and I’ll include your most interesting responses.

— Amy S. Rosenberg (🐦 Tweet me at @amysrosenberg. 📷 Follow me on Insta at @amysrosenberg. 📧 Email me at downtheshore@inquirer.com)

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here. On to the rest of the newsletter. ⬇️

Shore talk

🎱 Skee-Ball caper in the Cape In a case of bad behavior at the Jersey Shore, a woman in a Cape May arcade was caught on camera appearing to aim her Skee-Ball off the table and into the back of a child’s head.

🍷 Winery wisdom Mike Halpern, owner of the controversial “Ocean City Winery” in Upper Township, reports that he has finally gotten approval from the county farm board to produce wine on the former Christmas tree farm he owns, but is no longer seeking retail or a tasting room. Stay tuned for news on a second location for the O.G. O.C. winery plan.

🌊 Welcome to the 60s People are very impressed that a 68-year-old retired physician passed the lifeguard test in Atlantic City and now is A.C. Beach Patrol’s oldest rookie.

🤔 Waterpark reviews Bart Blatstein opened his waterpark to kids from Atlantic City’s summer rec program early Tuesday morning and I will be following up with them for their waterpark report cards.

🌬️ Wind willpower Thirty-one mayors in Atlantic, Cape May, and Monmouth County wrote to N.J. legislative leaders in their continued fight against wind farms planned for the Atlantic Ocean..”

📱 Lovely meter Stone Harbor continues to have a banner year in app-assisted parking tickets, now up 579% from last year.

What to eat/What to do

🎳 Bowling and boozing, among other activities, at the Royce, Tropicana’s new gaming bar destination, this Saturday featuring the Here24 band.

🎥 Beach movies in Avalon Here’s the remaining schedule of movies on the beach.

🪗 Fat Wednesdays Mardi Gras in Atlantic City has had another stellar lineup this summer, every Wednesday at Kennedy Plaza, finishing strong with Cyril Neville on Sept. 6. Here’s the remaining line up.

🦪 New menu alert at the Cardinal Atlantic City on New York Avenue.

🌿 Claridge Cannabis The Design 710 Dispensary by the Sea in Atlantic City began selling adult-use marijuana.

⚾ Scout out the Phillies top prospect at the Jersey Shore Blue Claws.

🦀 Get real blue claws at the all-you-can-eat joint Crabby’s.

🌺 Donate to our island brethren in need in Maui; here’s a list of places to help.

Shore snapshot

Ask Down the Shore

So we turn this week to none other than the New York Times Ethicist, who tackles a pressing question of our time (h/t Linda Loyd):

Can People Claim Spots on the Beach With Empty Chairs?

I mean, in New Jersey, the answer is basically, like, hey, you can try, no guarantees buddy. (And check the tides).

Kwame Anthony Appiah, the Ethicist columnist, says this:

“The aim of such public space is to allow as many people as possible to make the proper use of it. That aim is undermined by absentee claims that prevent others from enjoying a spot on the beach for extended periods. It’s fine to leave evidence of occupancy if you’re just going off to get an ice cream, say, or to visit a restroom. If you do this, though, it might be wise to leave an explanatory note. (“10:15, buying a snack, back by 10:45.”)”

Leave a note? On the beach? Lol. Maybe pinned to your chair with your beach tag? Both will be gone when you return for trying this ridiculousness.

Appiah cautions about moving other people’s stuff though (I would also advise against this!), but thinks “beach-blanket buccaneers are abusing this convention and effectively privatizing what should be public.”

Can’t wait till he tackles beach-spreading.

Have a question or beach dilemma for Down the Shore? Email me here and I will settle all disputes.

🧠 Trivia time 🧠

Jersey Girls was the only one of last week’s list that wasn’t an actual cover bad. There are so many! Elaine Dych was first but also included Mr. Greengenes, which is an actual cover band. Denise Lynch was first with just Jersey Girls.

This week: Which of these Jersey lighthouses is the tallest?

A. Barnegat (Old Barney)

B. Cape May

C. Absecon

D. Hereford

If you think you know the answer, email me here for a possible shout-out.

Your thoughts on … Are Shore drivers actually the worst?

Got a barn burner of an email from Bridget Hanahan about Shore drivers:

It seems to me — a South Philadelphia resident who owns and spends significant summer and shoulder season time in Ocean City — that drivers down the shore are just plain bad. They don’t know how to parallel park their behemoth vehicles, they don’t obey the speed limits, and (worst of all for a mom of three very young children), they aren’t as aware of pedestrians as they should be.

My (once again controversial) hypothesis is that it’s the perfect storm of people coming in from the outer suburbs who aren’t used to such a density of pedestrians, more teenage drivers than we see in the city, and a lack of experienced parallel parkers of all ages who have my head constantly on a swivel. For the love of god, I wish these drivers would consider how many other cars can fit in a space they’re taking up by parking without regard for others! And please … watch the children!

I really like her theories and have my own thoughts, which I’ll share next week.

What do you think? Are Shore drivers actually the worst? Email me your thoughts!

Your Shore moment … It’s all about the alley

Lois Tewksbury writes about her growing family spilling out of the house for celebrations that has turned into a ritual they now cherish:

Our family has been making memories in Ocean City, New Jersey for five generations. We host family members ranging from infants to seniors. As our family continues to grow, we find ourselves spending more and more time celebrating special occasions in our driveway and the alley behind our house. Year after year we’ve hosted “Alley Parties” for birthdays, graduations and family reunions. The alley is also a perfect place to gather for an impromptu barbecue with our beloved beach neighbors. We cherish our “Alley Memories” and look forward to making more.

📮 Send me your Shore moment or memory with a picture for a chance to be featured here.

👋 Been some beautiful beach days, and the ocean’s been magnificent. Get it while you can.