Joel Embiid has a message for NBA awards voters. The 76ers All-Stars posted the message on Twitter after being left off the All-NBA and All-Defensive teams this season. This came after the center had been a second-team selection on both the All-NBA and All-Defensive teams in each of the previous two seasons.
“I’m being treated like I got deported!!! We’ll see next year,” he tweeted Friday.
Embiid averaged 23 points, 11.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists,1.3 blocks and shot 47.7 % from the field. This comes after averaging 27.5 points, 13.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.9 blocks and shooting 48.4% during the 2018-19 season.
One can argue that Embiid’s production took a hit due to lack of spacing after the team parted ways with Jimmy Butler and JJ Redick last offseason. But several league voters questioned Embiid’s desire and commitment to the game. He’s still arguably the most dominant player on the floor when motivated and in shape.
But he wasn’t always motivated and has struggled with being in shape throughout his career. That combination has led to Embiid posting several unimpressive performances.
The low point came when he failed to score a point against the Toronto Raptors on Nov. 25. He went 0-for-11 from the field and missed all three of his foul shots in 31 minutes, 57 seconds of action.
League voters took notice of his lackluster performances, leaving him off the lists.
- Sixers need to go hard after Mavericks executive Donnie Nelson. The Dallas Mavericks president of basketball operations and general manager would bring instant credibility to an organization in desperate need of a face lift.
- Trading for Chris Paul would give 76ers the leadership and versatility they lack. Even at 35, Paul is one of the league’s elite players, and the Sixers' championship window is closing. They need to win now, and change the culture. He can help them do both.
- Marc Narducci’s Sixers offseason outlook: Contracts of Tobias Harris and Al Horford will make moves difficult. The two Sixers will earn nearly $62 million between them next season, making any offseason move a challenge to pull off.
- How serious are the Sixers about restructuring the front office? League sources have said the Sixers are inquiring about the possibility of hiring a president of basketball operations.
It definitely was a Mamba moment.
The Los Angeles Lakers wore their Mamba uniforms in honor of late Lakers great Kobe Bryant Sunday night. And Anthony Davis channeled his inner-Kobe in the closing seconds, delivering what coach Frank Vogel called the “Mamba shot.”
Davis knocked down a three-pointer at the buzzer to give the Lakers a 105-103 Game 2 Western Conference finals victory over the Denver Nuggets. Los Angeles leads, 2-0.
“That’s a shot Kobe Bryant would hit,” said Vogel, a Wildwood native. “To me, AD coming off just flying to the wing like that, catch-and-shot with the biggest game on the line for our season, nothing but net. It’s a Mamba shot.”
Question: Do you think Ben Simmons could thrive in Mike D’Antoni’s system? — @LovettHines on Twitter
Answer: What’s up, Lovett? I hope you are well, cuz. I think this is a $1 million question, one I keep going back and forth on. The answer has to depend on Simmons. The don’t think it would be a question if Simmons attempted three-pointers. But since he doesn’t, some people have their doubts. Outside of that, I think he’d fit in well in D’Antoni’s system. Of course, they would have to tweak some things. But Simmons should be fine if he decides to shoot the ball from the perimeter.