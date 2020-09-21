Answer: What’s up, Lovett? I hope you are well, cuz. I think this is a $1 million question, one I keep going back and forth on. The answer has to depend on Simmons. The don’t think it would be a question if Simmons attempted three-pointers. But since he doesn’t, some people have their doubts. Outside of that, I think he’d fit in well in D’Antoni’s system. Of course, they would have to tweak some things. But Simmons should be fine if he decides to shoot the ball from the perimeter.