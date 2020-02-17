CHICAGO — Happy Monday, folks.
The 76ers were represented well when Team LeBron defeated Team Giannis, 157-155, in Sunday night’s All-Star Game at the United Center. Joel Embiid showed why he’s the league’s best center while starting for Team Giannis. Meanwhile, Ben Simmons was a standout reserve for Team LeBron.
Now, the duo gets two days off before the Sixers (34-21) begin post-All-Star break practice on Wednesday.
Embiid is in a much better situation compared to 12 months ago.
“I’m fine,” the Sixers center said after the All-Star Game.
He didn’t wear the splint on his left hand Sunday. It marked the first time he played without it since returning from surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left ring finger.
“I’m healthy,” he added. “I’m great. My hand feels good. So far, we’re good.”
Embiid had just finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds in the All-Star loss. He had talked about being dominant in the remaining 27 regular-season games.
“I’m excited,” Embiid said. “Like I’ve been saying the last couple days, [there’s] a different side of me. You know in the fourth quarter with the game on the line, I showed it.
“Hopefully going to back to the Sixers, just being that guy, taking over, just doing my job and just being dominant.”
Embiid, who scored 10 points in the fourth quarter Sunday, appears to be trending in the right direction. He is feeling better than at this time a year ago, after appearing in the 2019 All-Star Game in Charlotte. Back then, Embiid was hampered by tendinitis in his left knee. He missed 14 of the team’s final 24 regular-season games and Game 3 of the opening-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets.
“I’m excited,” Embiid said. “It’s going to be a fun ending to the season.”
- Simmons and Embiid say they will dominate the NBA once they can “figure it out.” “We are two different people trying to figure it out,” Simmons said. “I mean, I love playing with Joel. I think he’s an amazing talent.”
- Chester’s Derrick Jones Jr. wins the NBA slam dunk contest on his 23rd birthday. On his final dunk, the fourth-year veteran converted a windmill dunk after leaping from just inside the foul line.
- Kobe Bryant and other crash victims are remembered at NBA All-Star events. “This is just another opportunity to memorialize him the right way,” Simmons said. “He was a such a legend. What he did for the game was just unreal.”
- Team LeBron defeats Team Giannis, 157-155, in All-Star Game on Anthony Davis’ foul shot. Embiid had 22 points and 10 rebounds for Team Giannis. Simmons had 17 points, six rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block for Team LeBron.
- Have the Sixers turned a corner? A home playoff series isn’t out of the question for the Sixers. Here are three key factors that will dictate their path to the Finals, for better or for worse.
You knew the question would be asked, especially after Kawhi Leonard was named the All-Star Game’s MVP while playing for Team LeBron.
The Los Angeles Clipper was asked about playing with Lakers standouts LeBron James and Anthony Davis and for their coach, Frank Vogel, in Sunday night’s win. Leonard, who had a game-high 30 points, had strongly considered signing with the Lakers last summer.
“It was fun,” he said. “I played with Bron and A.D. last year [in the All-Star Game], and I think the year before that or so.”
Leonard didn’t make much out of teaming up with the two Lakers. To him, it’s always fun to just get around guys who are very competitive to see what they do on an everyday basis.
“Just talking, just being their teammate,” he said. “We go at each other all year round, and just, like I said, it’s great to be able to pick their brain and just be around them and joke and laugh.”
Thursday: Brooklyn Nets at Sixers, 8 p.m., TNT
Saturday: Sixers at Milwaukee Bucks, 8:30 p.m., ABC
Feb. 24: Atlanta Hawks at Sixers, 7 p.m., NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBA TV
Feb. 26: Sixers at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7 p.m., NBC Sports Philadelphia
Feb. 27: New York Knicks at Sixers, 7 p.m., NBC Sports Philadelphia
Questions: 1. Sixers are spending $100 million for someone to sit on the bench. 2. Brett Brown’s system (shooting 3s) is the reason why [Al] Horford doesn’t fit well on this team. If the new method doesn’t work who is to blame? — GroundTrader (@GroundTrader) on Twitter
Answer: Thanks for the great question. I think both front office and the coaching staff will get blamed if the Horford acquisition doesn’t work out better. Some folks will blame Brown for not putting Horford in favorable situations.
The five-time All-Star has had a successful career as a facilitator from the post. He also strives on pick-and-pop plays. However, he has been shooting a lot of three-pointers in the Sixers’ system and has done a poor job at it.
The front office acquired him to be the starting power forward and backup center to Embiid. Yet, their pairing in the starting lineup has been a struggle. This is the first season of the four-year, $97 million deal Horford received last summer. That’s a lot of money for someone who could essentially spend the rest of his time in Philly as Embiid’s backup.