Good morning Sixers fans. There is a lot to like about the team’s 5-1 start after Saturday’s 127-112 win over the Charlotte Hornets. We know they haven’t exactly played world beaters, but in the past they didn’t always clean up on the lesser lights of the NBA.

The team was off from practice on Sunday, with the players had a “film, recovery day” before again hosting the Hornets on Monday.

Most of the Sixers have gotten off to a good start, including two-time all-star Ben Simmons.

A big Ben backer

Since the opening of training camp, Sixers coach Doc Rivers has voiced his opinion that he feels Ben Simmons is one of the best players in the NBA and he didn’t care about his reluctance to shoot from the outside.

Before Saturday’s win, Rivers was asked about Simmons making his only three-point attempt of the season during Thursday’s 116-92 win in Orlando.

“You guys can count all his threes, I am going to count all the wins,” Rivers said.

After the game, the praise continued.

“Ben has been, in my opinion, as good as anyone in the league defensively,” Rivers said.

Simmons, a first-team all-defensive selection last season, has been strong defensively, although he and the rest of the Sixers had trouble guarding Charlotte’s Terry Rozier, who finished with 35 points.

According to NBA.com stats, Rozier went 4 for 4 with Simmons as the primary defender, including three three-pointers.

That said, here is how some other noted scorers fared while paired against Simmons as the primary defender according to NBA.com stats.

Russell Westbrook, 5 for 9, 0 for 0 from three

RJ Barrett , 1 for 8, 0 for 4 from three

Pascal Siakam , 3 for 11, 1 for 6 from three

Markelle Fultz, 1 for 6, 0 for 0 from three

Notice the different level of players from quick point guards like Westbrook and Fultz to a swingman like Barrett to a power forward such as Siakam.

In addition to his defense, Simmons earned his 29th career triple-double against the Hornets with 15 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists.

Now in his fourth season, Simmons has recorded 29 career triple-doubles, which puts him at 14th all-time, according to basketball-reference.com. To put this stat in perspective, Michael Jordan had 28 career triple-doubles.

Here are the career leaders according to basketball-reference.com

(Basketball-reference.com notes that the NBA didn’t begin recording triple-doubles until 1979, but has a list of all known triple-doubles since 1950-51 when rebounds became an official statistic. Basketball-reference.com acknowledges that a small number my be unaccounted)

Oscar Robertson, 181 Russell Westbrook, 150 Magic Johnson, 138 Jason Kidd, 107 LeBron James, 95 Wilt Chamberlain, 78 Larry Bird, 59 James Harden, 46 Nikola Jokic, 44 Fat Lever, 43 Bob Cousy, 33 Rajon Rondo, 32 John Havlicek, 31 Ben Simmons, Grant Hill, 29

This season Simmons is averaging 13.5 points, 9.8 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 3.7 turnovers. With added scoring option Seth Curry and the continued emergence of Shake Milton, Simmons won’t have to score as much as he has in the past.

Starting five

The Sixers’ fast paced, unselfish play has led to many wide-open shots, which they have been hitting.

Curry begins as advertised as a shooter

Sixers guard Seth Curry has gotten off to a hot shooting start, which continues a career pattern. Curry is shooting 17 for 33 from three-point range (.515), making him 11th in the NBA in three-point percentage. Curry has also made all 16 of his foul shots.

He is fifth in the NBA in effective field goal percentage (.711), a statistic that takes into consideration the additional difficulty of three-point shots and the extra points awarded for making a three-pointer. Here is a calculator.

He is currently second all-time in NBA career three-point percentage (44.52%), trailing just Steve Kerr (45.40%).

“I am doing nothing different, just getting good shots and when I find good shots I am going to shoot them at this clip,” Curry said after Saturday’s win. “It’s just a function of our offense, the way we are playing, everybody is a threat out there by touching the ball, everybody is involved. We’ve got a lot of different layers to our offense so we are tough to guard right now.”

Important dates

Passing the rock

Question: Knowing that the offense is built around Embiid’s ability to draw double teams out of the post, what is the contingency plan for how the offense will run when Embiid sits due to load management or injury? — Lata Vorn from Facebook

Answer: That is an excellent question, Lata, and thanks for submitting it. As you know, the one game Embiid missed, things didn’t go so well. The Sixers lost 118-94 at Cleveland and shot 33 for 79 (.418) from the field, including 12 for 37 (.324) from three-point range. Without Embiid drawing double teams, the Sixers should look for Simmons to penetrate more, draw a second defender while going to the basket and kick it out. If he doesn’t draw that extra defender, then Simmons should take it strong to the hoop. I would expect the Sixers to set more high screens to get shooters better looks because without having to worry about Embiid, the Sixers have to work a little harder to get good perimeter shots. In addition, I expect the Sixers to play even more of a transition game without Embiid, in hopes of getting some easy baskets.