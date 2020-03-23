The Sixers forward is acting like the season is going on as planned in Instagram posts. And based on his posts, Philly is playing well. His first post of his imaginary season continued Thursday night when the Sixers were scheduled to face the Charlotte Hornets on the road. Harris congratulated Joel Embiid for leading Philly to the victory. Then on Saturday, when the Sixers were scheduled to host the Atlanta Hawks, he congratulated rookie Matisse Thybulle for having a career night in a "W". Harris mentioned the next game is Tuesday. That’s when they were scheduled to face the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center.