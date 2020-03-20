It’s 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25, the day after the memorial ceremony for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna at Staples Center. I am on board a cross-country flight back to Philadelphia, racing home to coach my Lower Merion Aces in a playoff game at 7:30 p.m. It is the first time in 30 years of coaching that I have missed four practices and not watched one second of film on our opponent. My dedicated assistant coaches have been in contact with me and have been preparing the guys for the game. They will be ready to play, but truthfully, my mind is elsewhere. I am still thinking about the day before.