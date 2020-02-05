Yes, Russell would help create space for Joel Embiid to operate on the block because of his shooting 38.3% from three this season. However, he’s also a volume shooter, one who can’t seem to find a permanent home in the NBA. The Los Angeles Lakers gave up on him two seasons after selecting him second overall in the 2015 draft. There was also rumblings that the Brooklyn Nets didn’t think he was a good personality fit last season despite his being named an NBA All-Star.