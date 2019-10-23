What’s up, people?
The arena is going to be rocking, not just because it is a season opener or that the Sixers are expected to contend for an NBA title. The sellout crowd will also be hyped up due to facing the rival Celtics.
The two teams will meet in the season opener for the third time in five seasons. Credit the NBA for providing fans in both cities the early-season matchup they want.
It’s going to be interesting, and The Inquirer and Inquirer.com will have you covered with all the latest news, just like with this newsletter.
For the Sixers, facing the Celtics on the first day is a blessing in disguise.
It will provide an early regular-season barometer for how they fare in transition defense and against a zone while on offense.
The Sixers struggled mightily in both areas in Friday’s preseason finale against the Washington Wizards. Afterward, the players didn’t seem overly concerned, saying they were areas that are easy to correct.
We’ll find out tonight.
Expect the Celtics’ small-ball lineup of Kemba Walker, Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Daniel Theis to get out and run against the Sixers. Also expect Boston to resort to a zone defense versus the Sixers’ towering starting lineup.
“In my opinion, Boston doesn’t really get the attention that I think they should,” coach Brett Brown said. “I think they have a bunch of dangerous scorers. They really have a bunch of dangerous scorers.”
The coach also admitted that the Celtics’ small-ball offense, zone defense, and expected double-teaming of Joel Embiid could hurt the Sixers.
Those are things the Sixers have talked about and practiced against, so they won’t get caught off guard.
“How we react to it is an entirely different story,” Brown said. “But we identify it. You know, really most of the pain can come from transition, just because on defense they are fliers. But it will be a good test given they are kind of very, very differently designed than we are.”
A reporter asked whether there’s a little bit of added fuel to facing the Celtics in the season opener due to the rivalry.
“Every game to me is important,” Simmons said. “I don’t really look whether it’s the last team or the first team. Every game is important to me.”
The All-Star point guard said what everyone expected him to say, but that doesn’t mean it wasn’t coachspeak.
This is a rivalry game, a huge season opener against the team that has given him some fits.
Yes, this game has some added fuel for Simmons. A least, it should.
Wednesday: Boston Celtics at Sixers, 7:30 p.m., NBC Sports Philadelphia and ESPN
Saturday: Sixers at Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m., NBC Sports Philadelphia
Oct. 28: Sixers at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m., NBC Sports Philadelphia
Oct. 30: Minnesota Timberwolves at Sixers, 7 p.m., NBC Sports Philadelphia
Nov. 2: Sixers at Portland Trail Blazers, 10 p.m., NBC Sports Philadelphia and NBA TV
Question: Which matchup do you think is going to be the best to watch in the season opener, Kemba Walker vs. Josh Richardson or Carsen Edwards vs. Matisse Thybulle? — @quietstorm12_ on Twitter
Answer: What’s up, @quietstorm12_? Great question. I would have go with Walker against Richardson. I think people will pay attention to Edwards and Thybulle just because of the draft-day trade. For folks who don’t remember, the Sixers moved up four spots in a trade with the Celtics to select Thybulle with the 20th pick in June’s NBA draft. Boston received the Sixers’ 24th pick and the 33rd overall selection in the second round. The Celtics selected the electrifying Edwards with the 33rd pick.
But Walker was a Sixers killer during his time with the Charlotte Hornets. Last season, he averaged 37 points in four games against them. The three-time All-Star point guard had 60 points in a 122-119 overtime loss to the Sixers on Nov. 17. Most of those points came against Jimmy Butler, who sank the game-winning three-pointer.
Butler was traded in the offseason to the Miami Heat for Richardson, who regards himself as one of the league’s top two-way players. The Sixers have already said that the fifth-year player will guard the opposing point guard. As a result, it will be interesting to see if he’ll be able to contain the high-scoring Walker.
Send questions by email or on Twitter (@PompeyOnSixers)