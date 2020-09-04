Answer: Thanks for the question, Harry. Trading Horford will be among the most difficult tasks that GM Elton Brand faces. He is 34 years old, having averaged 11.9 points, his lowest total since averaging 11.5 points in his second season. Horford will be entering his 14th season and has lost the quickness needed to cover power forwards. The biggest obstacle in trading him is his salary. According to Hoopshype.com, he is owed more than $80 million in the next three seasons. The question isn’t what the Sixers can get back, but what they would have to give up to unload him (probably a future first-rounder at least). They would also likely have to take a bad contract back in a trade. To answer your original question, I can see Horford’s old team, Boston, be interested, but again, not at that price.