Answer: Excellent question Edward and thanks for sending it in. I know I would be taking the easy route by asking if I could say both are equal, but if I have to make the choice, I would say the coach. There is a lot about making the players accountable and to better utilize their talents so that is on the coach. The reason this is such a good question is that the Sixers need reinforcements on the bench. Through Monday in the playoffs, they were last among the 16 playoff teams in bench scoring. The Sixers’ bench averaged 17 points per game in their opening-round sweep against Boston. Granted, with Simmons out, they had to use one of the bench players to start, but still, it is not an inspiring group. The coach wins out in this question, but only slightly.