Sans Simmons | Sports Daily Newsletter

It sure seems like the Sixers have the upper hand in this first-round playoff series, doesn’t it?

Better roster, home-court advantage, you name it.

But the Nets may have one edge — they won’t have Ben Simmons.

Remember that guy? Yeah. We do too. He last played Feb. 15, and, while he’s out with a back injury, the Nets, who also have shed stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving via trades, have a more balanced approach on offense, Mike Sielski writes. And that has the Sixers’ attention.

With just two weeks until the NFL draft, the Eagles have some big decisions on the horizon.

While the consensus is the Eagles are poised to grab either a pass rusher or offensive lineman with the No. 10 overall pick, their interest in Texas running back Bijan Robinson is palpable. Could the Eagles opt for the bell cow back? Devin Jackson talked with ESPN draft experts Todd McShay and Mel Kiper to find out.

One position that has been less talked about is tight end, given that Dallas Goedert is entrenched as the starter and blossoming into a star. In the latest in our positional draft preview, we look at the top tight ends in this year’s class in case the Eagles are looking for another option for Jalen Hurts.

There is progress on Andrew Painter Watch — although there is still a long way to go. The Phillies’ 20-year-old phenom played catch for the first time since his first and only start in spring training on March 1, which left him with a tender elbow. Later diagnosed with a right proximal ulnar collateral ligament sprain, Painter rested for four weeks. He will continue to throw, but there is still no timeline for his return.

The bullpen has been stretched thin lately, and it showed in Wednesday’s extra-inning loss to the Marlins.

Next: The Phillies open a four-game series in Cincinnati at 6:40 p.m. Thursday (NBCSP+). Reds left-hander Nick Lodolo (1-0, 1.50) will start against a Phillies pitcher to be determined.

The 76ers are a happening, and the product — despite not winning a championship in 40 years — almost sells itself in South Philly. But it wasn’t always that way, and the team actually struggled to keep fans in the stands with Wilt Chamberlain and Julius Erving on the court. As a result, the Sixers in the 1980s called on the Phillie Phanatic to save Hoops, a now-forgotten mascot. What did they learn? The costume is cool, but it matters “who’s in the suit.”

Next: The Sixers take the court on Saturday in Game 1 of their first-round series against the Brooklyn Nets (1 p.m., ESPN).

It is no secret that Tony DeAngelo has had a rough season, particularly defensively.

But the fact the veteran has been scratched for four straight games at the end of the season still is a little odd. While John Tortorella has been no stranger to scratching his highest-paid players, those prior benchings have been of the one-game variety. This one feels different.

Is this an internal issue that he and Tortorella can work out? Or could DeAngelo’s days with his hometown team be numbered? Less than a year after being acquired for three draft picks, DeAngelo’s future suddenly is shrouded in mystery.

Next: The Flyers wrap up their 82-game slate on Thursday night in Chicago against the Blackhawks (8:30 p.m., NBCSP).

Tierna Davidson isn’t the flashiest player, but the hole she created with her absence in the USWNT lineup while she was recovering from an injury proved her worth. And now, ahead of this summer’s World Cup, she’s back.

The roster for the USMNT game against Mexico features mostly MLS players but does have one big European-based name: Sergiño Dest.

And down Mexico way, the Union battled hard against Atlas to come away with a draw that advanced the team in the Concacaf Champions League.

What you’re saying about Drexel in the Big 5

We asked: Are you happy to see Drexel welcomed into the Big 5? Why or why not? Among your responses:

Finally, Finally Finally. I played men’s basketball at Drexel from 67-72. The institution was not included in the Big 5 despite wins against the Big 5 schools over the many years, NCAA appearances and sending players to the NBA. This event should improve recruiting to all Philadelphia schools and give respect where it is long overdue. I am a proud graduate of DU and hope the brand of Philly Ball continues to grow. — Steven L.

I am thrilled for Drexel to be in the big five. I don’t think the other five will be thrilled because our Dragons 🐉 will breath fire during each game. — Eugene V.

It’s clear the Big 5 was in need of reinvention. I don’t know if the new setup will be its savior, but it’s probably the best solution at the right time. And really, the only argument for leaving Drexel out of the Big 5 was history. I hope Philadelphia embraces the new format. — Jon P.

Fifty plus years ago (1969-73 ), I was the Sports Information Director at Drexel University. During my tenure, Drexel not only became a University, but jumped from Division 3 to Division 1 basketball. I was initially hopeful that Drexel would quickly join the ranks of Big Five basketball. However as I’ve often told my children and grandkids over the years “Time has a wonderful way of resolving a number of issues”. So now a mere 50+ years latter, the Drexel Dragons have finally become a member of Philadelphia’s historic Big Five basketball fraternity. Go Dragons. — Alf N.

Living way out here in Northern Arizona I must admit I am currently very unfamiliar with Drexel’s sports accomplishments, but would for sure would welcome their joining up with the Big 5. The ever expanding SEC and Big 10 are just two examples of conferences that have continued to increase their numbers while continuing to prosper. —Everett S.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Mike Sielski, Devin Jackson, Alex Coffey, Aaron Carter, Matt Breen, Giana Han, Jonathan Tannenwald, Isabella DiAmore, Javon Edmonds, Nicky Belgrad, and Cayden Steele.