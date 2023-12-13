Hall call | Sports Daily Newsletter

For more than a decade, Jimmy Rollins was a fixture in Major League Baseball. Chase Utley, meanwhile, was the best at his position for a few seasons.

So, at the risk of sounding like a big homer, Mike Sielski believes these Phillies legends should be in the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

But they’re not the only ones.

How about Don Mattingly? Dwight Gooden? Curt Flood? There are several greats with compelling cases, Sielski writes, and here’s why they should be honored in Cooperstown, N.Y., this summer.

It’s not the Super Bowl. But Monday night’s game is pretty important, nonetheless.

The Eagles, losers of two straight, find themselves in the unfamiliar (at least in recent memory) position of second in the NFC East. That’s probably just for now, but the Eagles can’t afford to lose another game, especially if they want a chance at securing the playoff bye.

David Murphy breaks down the Eagles’ remaining schedule and that of their biggest rivals as the Birds enter the last stretch of the regular season.

It’s been a tough couple of weeks, but head coach Nick Sirianni is standing behind his coordinators and their decisions.

As a review of the film shows, the coaches must still do more with their scheme and play calling to help Jalen Hurts.

Next: The Eagles look to get back to winning ways in a Monday Night Football showdown on the road against the Seattle Seahawks. (8:15 p.m., ESPN, 6ABC).

The 76ers have found themselves in a soft stretch of the schedule, with games against the Washington Wizards, Detroit Pistons, Charlotte Hornets, Toronto Raptors, and more. The danger of playing down to the competition is there for the Sixers, but they vow not to underestimate their competition or “count on Joel to get 50.”

We also have more on Patrick Beverley’s viral beer moment from Monday night.

Next: The Sixers visit the Detroit Pistons tonight (7, NBCSP).

Entering Tuesday, Cam Atkinson had 15 points this season but hadn’t scored a goal since Nov. 11. He also had just three assists during that stretch.

It’s not the first time Atkinson has endured a lengthy drought, but Flyers coach John Tortorella is going to stick with his trusted veteran winger.

While it didn’t yield a goal on Tuesday, Atkinson did have a strong game against the Nashville Predators, logging an assist and a joint team-high four shots on goal. It wasn’t enough though, as the Flyers’ four-game winning streak was snapped in a 3-2 overtime loss.

The Flyers did manage to snag a point for the sixth-straight game, rallying from 2-0 down to tie it thanks to goals from Sean Couturier and Travis Sanheim.

Next: The Flyers host the Washington Capitals on Thursday (7 p.m., NBCSP).

The Union added a left back prospect from the Houston Dynamo's reserve squad.

This Neumann Goretti senior is making up for lost time.

