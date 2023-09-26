Beating up the Bucs | Sports Daily Newsletter

Thanks to a snarling effort by the Eagles defense, Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers never really got started Monday night. New coordinator Sean Desai’s troops put it all together in an overpowering 25-11 Eagles victory.

Tampa Bay managed a fourth-quarter touchdown in what seemed like garbage time, but this game belonged to the Birds defense, which limited the Bucs to 174 total yards.

The offense was not too shabby, by the way. D’Andre Swift continued his roll, rushing 16 times for 130 yards, but on the downside, Jalen Hurts threw two interceptions.

The Eagles are one of three remaining undefeated teams in the NFL, joining the San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins. Many thought the Eagles would be 3-0 after three weeks, but it wasn’t supposed to happen quite like this. We thought it would be the offense in command, but defense is carrying the Birds, Marcus Hayes writes.

True, Hurts was shaky again, but he had enough prime-time moments to offset the more dubious ones. Check out Jeff McLane’s grades on the game for Hurts and the rest of the Eagles.

Wide receiver Devon Allen made his debut for the Eagles, returning kickoffs after the team elevated him from the practice squad.

David Murphy isn’t saying that you should pencil the Phillies’ Orion Kerkering into the eighth or ninth inning of Game 7 of the National League Championship Series. But he’s also not saying that you should rule it out. Fact is, you can’t. Not after watching what the 22-year-old righty did to a trio of Mets hitters in his major league debut on Sunday night.

Next: The Phillies open their final home series of the regular season with a chance to clinch a playoff berth against Pittsburgh at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday (NBCSP). Aaron Nola (12-9, 4.57) will start for the Phillies. The Pirates have not yet named a starter.

The “new era of orange” started with a whimper, as the Flyers were embarrassed, 6-0, by the New Jersey Devils in their first exhibition game of the season.

Things got ugly quickly, as the Flyers gave up four goals in the first six minutes of the contest. This included a rocky start from new goaltender Cal Petersen, who gave up four goals on the first nine shots he faced. Not a great first impression for Petersen, who is hoping to win the backup job behind Carter Hart.

Here are Jeff Neiburg’s takeaways from Newark, N.J.

Next: The Flyers will be in action Wednesday against the host New York Islanders at 7 p.m.

St. Joseph’s Prep grad Kyle McCord directed the Ohio State Buckeyes to a thrilling, last-second touchdown to beat Notre Dame on Saturday night. Mike Jensen talked to McCord’s quarterback coach from high school, Matt Simms, who provided some insight into the player’s years of preparation. Now McCord is the leader of the No. 4 team in the land.

Early look: City of Basketball Love makes its preseason award picks for Big 5 women’s basketball. In need of repairs: Temple has some things to fix before its game this Thursday, Stan Drayton says. College football’s Week 5: Temple faces a test at Tulsa while Penn State visits Northwestern. Here are the odds. Hoops hopeful: Neumann Goretti’s Khaafiq Myers is still navigating the recruiting process.

Who was the last Eagle to lead the NFL in passing touchdowns? First with the correct response here will be featured in the newsletter.

A) Donovan McNabb

B) Roman Gabriel

C) Jalen Hurts

D) Randall Cunningham

What you’re saying about the Phillies

We asked you: How far will the Phillies go in the postseason this time? Among your responses:

Phils will be stopped in the wild-card round. I get this feeling that a late-season surge will just come up short due to phenomenal defense from the other team. The Phils’ bats will come to life, but not enough to win the wild card. — Bob W.

When I was a kid back in the Philly area I was so optimistic that I thought the Phillies would win every game even when they were a last place team. Now at 85 I am much more cautious in predicting things. Last year’s miracle Red October guys who went through the Cardinals, Braves, and Padres were indeed a surprise to most of the baseball world. Our starters are capable of having big games in tough situations, our batters can match up with anyone, and our defense is much improved. If the relievers who have struggled all season can rise to the occasion, the Phillies can indeed be Red October 2023. — Everett S.

The Phillies have been looking really good lately, but let’s not forget that most of these wins are against teams with losing records playing out the string. I don’t think they’ll go as far as last year since the starters after Wheeler are inconsistent and the bullpen is shaky. The hitters are inconsistent as well against good pitching. I think their season ends in the NLCS. — Karl Z.

Well, it all depends on the starters and the bullpen. If the good Nola shows up and Wheeler continues to pitch really well it’s on to Atlanta. It’s very possible that with some of the issues the Braves are experiencing with their pitching, that our Phillies can get back to the World Series, most likely even having to face the Dodgers. This team is resilient, with plenty of comeback wins this season. Onto the World Series again and winning and then I have to get a tattoo. — Mitch B.

It is very hard just to make the postseason, let alone two times in a row. That being said, if the Phils keep playing the way they are right now, they have a great chance of winning it all. Keys are keeping everyone healthy and great, consistent pitching. The bullpen is always a worry. — Kathy T.

The late-season pitching of both Suárez and Sánchez will be very important factors in how far the Phillies go. If they get the ball, we could have another parade on Broad Street. — Ken C.

I am afraid the Phillies will be eliminated in the League Championship Series this year. I fear the pitching does not have the talent to keep the Braves powerful lineup at bay! (But I am ROOT, ROOT, ROOTING for all the way!) — Todd L.

The Phillies will go as far as their meeting with the Atlanta Braves, who will not forget the last time these two teams met. — Michael W.

