Birds flexing at 5-0 | Sports Daily Newsletter

Jalen Hurts to A.J. Brown? That’s becoming money in the bank for the undefeated Eagles. Hurts connected with Brown six times for 127 yards on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, paving the way to a 23-14 victory at SoFi Stadium.

Brown racked up more than 100 receiving yards for a third straight game. For good measure, tight end Dallas Goedert turned in his best receiving game of the season, catching eight passes for 117 yards. Hurts passed for 303 yards and ran for 72 more.

The defense? Not great in the first half, flawless in the second when the Birds pitched a shutout. For good measure, Haason Reddick sacked the Rams’ Matthew Stafford two plays in a row late in the game.

⚾ Where the Phillies stand: The Phillies lead the Braves, one game to none, in best-of-five National League Division Series. Game 2 is Monday at 6:07 p.m. in Atlanta (TBS).

A year later, the Phillies are in the same position: After winning Game 1 of the NLDS against the mighty Braves, they send Zack Wheeler to the mound to try to take a 2-0 lead back to a raucous Citizens Bank Park. On paper, nothing has changed. But in reality, David Murphy writes, everything is different.

It’s one thing to pay big money for star players. It’s another to choose the right stars. Like Bryce Harper, Trea Turner is showing he’s capable of making “big-time plays in big-time games.”

He already looks comfortable on the mound, and veteran relievers are trying to make 22-year-old rookie Orion Kerkering at ease in the clubhouse as well.

Next: Wheeler will start against Braves left-hander Max Fried in Game 2 of the NLDS at 6:07 p.m. Monday (TBS).

The Eagles used that play — the controversial “Tush Push” or “Brotherly Shove” — six times against Los Angeles, succeeding four times. One of those quarterback sneaks was a 1-yard dive for a touchdown by Jalen Hurts at the end of the first half that was a pivotal point in the game.

A.J. Brown was especially impressed by Dallas Goedert’s effort against the Rams. “Dallas set the tone for the offense early, running over people,” Brown said. “When a guy catches the ball and does stuff after the catch, he sets the tone for everybody.”

The Eagles’ coaching staff should take a bow, Jeff McLane writes in his Eagles grades for the game.

Next: The Eagles visit the New York Jets on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. (Fox29).

Nick Nurse, who was hired this offseason to replace Doc Rivers, entered his first training camp as head coach with a bit of dysfunction surrounding the franchise. Star guard James Harden was on the outs — and still is — with president of basketball operations Daryl Morey and looked poised to sit out preseason altogether. That didn’t stop nurse from living up to his reputation as a tactician. With Harden in tow, he put together a regimented camp with structured drills and installation of the new offense. The Inquirer‘s Gina Mizell provides more on that process.

The Nurse era with the Sixers began in Boston with a 114-106 preseason loss to the Celtics.

Next: The Sixers play their second preseason game at 7 p.m. Wednesday against the Celtics at the Wells Fargo Center.

If the Flyers are to surprise this season, they will need a few players to bounce back from disappointing campaigns.

One of those players is Joel Farabee, who has struggled the past two years to equal his 20-goal campaign in 2020-21. Healthy again, the 23-year-old Farabee is hoping a big summer in the gym will lead to big results on the ice.

Next: The Flyers open the season Thursday in Columbus (7 p.m., NBCSP).

The Union tied for the sixth time in seven games on Saturday, and it wasn’t a tie of the exciting variety. The nil-nil draw against Nashville was forgettable in so many ways, as the Union missed an opportunity to give themselves a chance at the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Jonathan Tannenwald has his takeaways from the latest Union stalemate.

Next: The Union wrap up the regular season at New England on Saturday (6 p.m., Apple TV)

The Eagles’ defensive tackle rotation is stacked — anchored by blue-chip talent. So how did Milton Williams, a former third-round pick, get in the mix? Williams has always believed in himself. His father has, too, maybe even more than Williams himself. But in order to fulfill his NFL dream, Williams had to put in the work, and lots of that work was done on a hill back in Williams’ hometown. Join Inquirer Eagles beat reporter Jeff McLane as he gets to know Williams and his roots, and talks to players and coaches about why Williams could be an important piece to the team’s success. Listen here.

