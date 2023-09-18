Checking in on Chase | Sports Daily Newsletter

Phillies fans were troubled Saturday by the news that Charlie Manuel, the beloved manager of the 2008 World Series champions, had suffered a stroke. That news took a positive turn a day later when Manuel’s wife, Missy, told the Phillies that he had made progress in his recovery over the last 12 hours. She also said that the 79-year-old Manuel’s doctors are encouraged.

Manuel was the folksy skipper of those ‘08 Phillies, who captured the city’s hearts with their championship run. Can it really be 15 years since that Red October? As Richie Ashburn used to say, “Hard to believe, Harry.”

One of the most popular players on that championship team was Chase Utley, who struck a chord with Philadelphia fans with his intense, tough style of play. He struck a decidedly different note with his profane utterance — one that will live forever among the Phillies faithful — at the end of the World Series parade.

Fifteen years later, Utley and his family live in London as he serves as an ambassador of sorts for Major League Baseball overseas. But Utley won’t stay in England forever, and the Phillies would love to bring him back to the organization. Matt Breen tells the story in the first installment of our series, The 2008 Phillies: Where are they now?

Jim Swan, Inquirer Sports Staff

Taijuan Walker was less than overpowering Sunday in a 6-5 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals, but the Phillies saw some positives from their starter. For one thing, he finished well. In his last inning, the seventh, Walker induced a groundout from Lars Nootbaar and strikeouts from Paul Goldschmidt and Alec Burleson. Manager Rob Thomson said before Sunday’s game that he wanted Walker to throw strikes, and Walker was able to do that, for the most part.

The Phillies extended the seasons of minor league pitchers Orion Kerkering, McKinley Moore, Mick Abel, and David Parkinson by promoting them to triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Next: The Phillies begin a three-game series against the Braves in Atlanta on Monday at 7:20 p.m. (NBCSP). Zack Wheeler (11-6, 3.70 ERA) will oppose Atlanta’s Kyle Wright (0-2, 7.48).

Avonte Maddox could miss the rest of the season due to injury, and if he does, the Eagles will have a hole to fill at cornerback. Will it be one of their young defensive backs filling in? Could they sign a free agent? Josh Tolentino weighs the team’s options.

Besides some injuries, the Eagles have had a string of good fortune over the last couple of weeks that has helped them get to 2-0 without having played their best football. The Eagles have been winning ugly, with the Patriots and Vikings letting them off the hook, writes David Murphy. That’s trouble for the rest of the NFL.

Next: The Eagles visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next Monday at 7:15 p.m. (6ABC).

Sean Couturier signed an eight-year, $62 million contract in August 2021 to be the Flyers’ franchise player. Four months later, he injured his back and he hasn’t played since.

After two back surgeries, 21 months of rehab, 135 missed games, and more than 600 days, Couturier is ready to return as a full participant this week when the Flyers begin training camp. Giana Han recently caught up with the former Selke Trophy winner about his long and arduous journey back to the ice and the much-changed Flyers organization he rejoins.

The Union got off to a flying start against first-place FC Cincinnati on Saturday, taking a 2-0 lead into halftime. A win would have gone a long way as the Union fight for playoff seeding, notably in an attempt to land the No. 2 spot in the Eastern Conference.

But defensive mistakes led to their undoing in the second half as Cincinnati rallied to earn a tie. Jonathan Tannenwald has his match takeaways with a focus on what went wrong for the Union in the final 45.

Next: The Union head out on the road for a midweek date with Charlotte FC on Wednesday (7:30 p.m., Apple TV).

Worth a look

Next for Nittany Lions: Still ranked seventh in the AP college football poll, Penn State takes on Iowa next. Diamonds in disrepair: Baseball will bring funds to underserved Philly communities with the 2026 All-Star Game. North Philly’s youth baseball fields need help now.

On this date

Sept. 18, 1966: Izzy Lang rushed for 114 yards and a touchdown as the Eagles beat the Atlanta Falcons, 23-10, at Franklin Field. Quarterback Norm Snead scored a touchdown on a 1-yard run for the Eagles.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Josh Tolentino, Alex Coffey, David Murphy, Jonathan Tannenwald, Giana Han, Matt Breen, and Claire Smith.