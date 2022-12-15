The Eagles-Cowboys rivalry just got a little more interesting, thanks to Micah Parsons.

The star pass rusher for the Cowboys seems to think that MVP favorite Jalen Hurts has been credited with too much of the Eagles’ success. He said as much on a podcast hosted by Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller.

“I’m not trying to make no enemies,” said Parsons, a gifted player out of Penn State. “... When things are off, I just can’t hold it in.”

Likewise, Marcus Hayes couldn’t hold in his opinion on the matter: Parsons just guaranteed that the Eagles will keep playing like maniacs down the stretch — especially on Christmas Eve, when the teams meet at Dallas in a game that could lock in the top of the NFC’s playoff picture. Read more on how Parsons stirred things up here.

— Jim Swan, Inquirer Sports Staff, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

❓ Who’s the better quarterback, Dak Prescott or Jalen Hurts? Email us back for a chance to be featured in the newsletter.

After missing 14 games with a strained tendon in his right foot, James Harden returned to the 76ers and put together a clunker in Houston against his former team.

Since then, however, he has provided exactly what the Sixers need, averaging 22.7 points, 14.3 assists, and 2.3 steals in 40.6 minutes in three wins at the Wells Fargo Center. And he has improved his partnership with Joel Embiid.

The Inquirer’s Keith Pompey writes on Harden’s new groove and how it could change the tenor of the Sixers’ season.

Next: The Sixers continue their long homestand with Friday’s 7:30 p.m. meeting against the Golden State Warriors (NBCSP).

While Jalen Hurts has emerged as an MVP candidate who’s leading NFC quarterbacks in Pro Bowl voting, Gardner Minshew has dutifully served as the serviceable backup. Minshew might not have made it to the NFL had it not been for Mike Leach believing in him. Leach, who died Monday, helped Minshew remake his career in their one year together at Washington State in 2018. Minshew was emotional in reflecting on the late coach.

Hurts and the offense could get a boost on Sunday with Dallas Goedert eligible to return from injured reserve. The tight end returned to practice Wednesday. Both players were among those on Tuesday helping host an event for families negatively affected by the criminal justice system.

Noah Syndergaard, who spent the final two months of the season and the playoffs with the Phillies, reached a one-year agreement with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The structure of the deal is reportedly worth $13 million.

Perhaps it’s coincidence that the NWSL dropped its official report into sex abuse claims in the league right when most of the soccer-loving world was distracted by the World Cup semifinal between Morocco and France.

Regardless, the report cites an appalling lack of proper procedures to sufficiently vet coaching hires and expands on the issues that caused other coaches, not just Paul Riley, to be fired. Jonathan Tannenwald highlights the revelations. The report also cites several officials who did little or nothing to be transparent about those issues with the public and players.

Worth a look

What you’re saying about the Sixers

We asked you: Do you think the Sixers will begin turning a corner following this win? Why or why not? Among your responses:

Yes, if they get/stay healthy and do not turn the ball over! — Tom R.

We have a sufficiently talented roster, but the real question is will it matter? We are 6 games back, in 5th place in the division, barely above .500 while the Celtics are 22-7. We will win some games against inferior teams and make the playoffs, but it is hard to see the 76ers as a contender with the current coach. Learn from what the Phillies did and make a change now, before it is too late for Embiid’s career. — John C.

The Philly sports scene is rocking, with two exceptions: the Flyers and the Sixers. Doc Rivers, and especially Chuck Fletcher, gotta go. To quote Ben Franklin: “He that lives upon hope will die fasting.” — Tom O.

I wish I could say yes that the Sixers are turning the corner with these recent wins. However, we’ve seen the Sixers win a few games in a row, and just when you think they’ve figured it out, they lay an egg to a lesser team. So I honestly don’t think we’ll know what kind of team this is until playoffs. Will they finally get over the 2nd round hump, or will they let us down again? — Tonya H.

Funny, look at the calendar!

It isn’t even New Year yet! This is the NBA. Pre-New Year, pre-trades is warm-up ball.

Show me a real fan who gets super excited before the NFL playoffs start about the NBA?

Post all of this, the NBA heats up and becomes the great, exciting, story it is every year. — David S.

The Sixers have a path toward improving their record. That path requires the kind of leadership that Embiid and Harden have recently shown, consistently low turnovers, better offensive rebounding, and continuing to have strong play from Melton, Milton, Niang and Thybulle. If they do that, by the time Maxey is at full strength, they will be the best Sixers team in years. — Bob S.

Inquirer Eagles beat reporters EJ Smith and Josh Tolentino preview the team’s Week 15 game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. Watch at Inquirer.com/EaglesGameday

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Marcus Hayes, EJ Smith, Jeff McLane, Josh Tolentino, Jonathan Tannenwald, Scott Lauber, Matt Ryan, Mike Jensen, Aaron Carter, and Bridget Reilly.