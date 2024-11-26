The end for an end? | Sports Daily Newsletter

Brandon Graham sure didn’t look like a 36-year-old on Sunday night. He sacked Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, threw another L.A. player for a loss, and broke up a pass. It looked like the defensive end was in the prime of his 15-year NFL career again.

Then, of course, fate stepped in and Graham suffered a triceps injury that ended his season. Sports can take a cruel turn at times and this was one of them for the Eagles’ longest-tenured player. He is among the franchise’s greats with 76½ career sacks, third all-time behind Trent Cole and Reggie White, and his impact off the field may be even greater. Graham has been an Eagles captain for each of the last six seasons.

He will be remembered forever around here, of course, for his strip-sack of Tom Brady that punctuated the Birds’ only Super Bowl victory on Feb. 4, 2018.

A while back, Graham had indicated that he would retire after this season, but then he went out and played 46% of the team’s defensive snaps going into Sunday, up from the 35% he played last season. Sure did not seem like a player on the way out of the game. Could he return next season after surgery? Graham won’t say.

“It’s definitely in my mind for sure to work,” he said Monday night of a possible comeback. “But I want to see what it looks like as far as how I’m rehabbing, how I’m training. Every year is different. I know how I’ve been playing this year. We worked so hard to get to this point.”

— Jim Swan, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

The 76ers’ team meeting made national news as Joel Embiid, Nick Nurse, and, frankly, the entire roster were taken to task because of the team’s struggles to start the season. The team left that meeting reenergized and hopeful. Unfortunately, not much has changed since that postgame powwow after a blowout road loss against the Miami Heat.

In fact, the Sixers have gotten worse. They pulled off a hard-fought win over the Brooklyn Nets, but they lost to the Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Clippers, who played without their most important players.

The Rams seemed to move the ball at will to begin the game Sunday night. Then defensive coordinator Vic Fangio made a few tweaks and the Eagles put a stop to that. L.A. finished the game 0-for-8 on third downs, which essentially became the difference in the Eagles’ big win.

Saquon Barkley made memories against the Rams with a record-setting rushing performance that showed just how dangerous he is in this system.

The 6-foot, 233-pound running back surpassed 21 mph on two touches in the second half, according to Next Gen Stats.

With Barkley playing the hero, Jalen Hurts has settled into a role as a game manager, Jeff McLane writes. Not that there’s anything wrong with that.

Morgan Frost has found himself on the bench as a healthy scratch on more than one occasion over the last few seasons.

It makes sense for an enigmatic player whom John Tortorella once compared to a toilet seat going up and down. But Frost says he is taking a different approach now that he’s back in the Flyers lineup after his most recent benching.

Instead of sulking or worrying about making mistakes, Frost says he is planning on playing more “free” this time around. Will it work or will Frost find himself back in Tortorella’s all-too-familiar doghouse?

Frost got the Flyers on the board to start last night’s game, but the Orange and Black couldn’t hold onto its three-goal second period lead over Vegas, losing in a 5-4 shootout to the Golden Knights.

Temple’s president confirmed Monday that the university remains committed to its football program. The same cannot be said for the idea of a stadium in North Philadelphia. “There is no conversation here about a new stadium,” John A. Fry told The Inquirer. “I think it’s a dead issue.”

Recent media coverage has “misrepresented Temple’s position” on keeping football, Fry said in a statement earlier in the day. He said the search for a new head coach is ongoing.

Meanwhile, the Owls’ interim coach, Everett Withers, is preparing Temple for the season’s final game.

What you’re saying about the rookies

We asked you: Which rookie do you think will be the greatest pro, Jared McCain, Quinyon Mitchell, or Cooper DeJean? Among your responses:

I think Mitchell and DeJean have bright futures ahead of them. I still can’t believe Coop was still available at our 2nd pick. A steal. Don’t know too much about McCain but he could be a diamond in the rough. — Jack H.

Mitchell is our best corner already. He will only get better. — E.M.

Cooper DeJean — Dennis S.

All three of them have a lot to offer the team, but I think that the one to offer is Cooper DeJean. He is amazing! — Robert M.

I think over time Jared McCain the Blue Devils’ gift to the Sixers, will be the greatest pro, but I believe both Quinyon and Cooper are going to be outstanding for many years. I just hope the presently woeful Sixers can build a team that will help promote McCain’s effectiveness. — Everett S.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Jeff Neiburg, Jeff McLane, Olivia Reiner, EJ Smith, Jackie Spiegel, Keith Pompey, Aaron Carter, Susan Snyder, Jonathan Tannenwald, Declan Landis, Gabriela Carroll, and Mia Messina.

That’s all for today. Thank you for reading. Bella will be at the newsletter controls on Wednesday. — Jim