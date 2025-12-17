Meeting with an old friend | Sports Daily Newsletter

The Eagles have a chance to clinch the NFC East on Saturday night with a win against the Washington Commanders.

This might sound like a cakewalk. The 4-10 Commanders will be without starting quarterback Jayden Daniels, who’s being shut down for the remainder of the season, which leaves former Eagles backup Marcus Mariota to get the start.

But even with Daniels out, that doesn’t change what is arguably the biggest challenge facing the Eagles defense on Saturday: the quarterback running game.

Only one team allows more quarterback rushing yards than the Eagles, and against Mariota, whose running and scrambling abilities have always been a big part of his game, Vic Fangio and Co. should be wary of their old friend.

The Eagles are certainly playing with more on the line. They could become the NFC East’s first repeat champ in more than 20 years, and Jalen Hurts is focused on achieving that.

Despite there being criticism of Hurts for his play over the last two games of the Eagles’ losing streak, the fifth-year starter doesn’t entertain it, because he’s been here before.

This past month was a microcosm of Hurts’ football journey. Soon enough, the stakes will be as high as they’ve been all year, and Hurts will incur plenty more scrutiny, but he looks “forward to those moments” on the big stage and can handle any kind of attention that comes his way.

What we’re …

🙌 Praising: Saquon Barkley and his foundation hosted a toy drive at a Chickie’s & Pete’s in South Philly to help families in need during the holiday season.

🤔 Wondering: Where the Birds stand in the NFL power rankings heading into Week 16 — and it looks like not much has changed.

🔍 Learning: The numbers that matter against the Commanders as the Eagles look to earn their second consecutive win.

After the Phillies signed Adolis García to a one-year, $10 million deal on Tuesday, the team’s outfield picture for 2026 is “pretty well set,” according to president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski. García will slot in as an everyday right fielder, with Brandon Marsh in left, and Justin Crawford will get an opportunity to be the everyday center fielder.

By committing to this configuration, the Phillies are taking a few gambles. However, it’s a familiar bet for Dombrowski, who took a similar risk on Max Kepler a year ago on another one-year, $10 million contract.

Now, the Phillies will turn their priority to catcher and bringing back free agent J.T. Realmuto.

Rasmus Ristolainen last appeared in a Flyers game in March before undergoing right triceps tendon surgery. It’s been a long road to recovery, but the 31-year-old blueliner finally suited up and made his season debut Tuesday night against the Montreal Canadiens.

Ristolainen skated alongside Nick Seeler on the third pairing. His addition helps solidify the defensive corps, with Cam York and Travis Sanheim as the top pair and Jamie Drysdale and Emil Andrae back together. He isn’t part of the power-play unit yet, but Ristolainen is just looking to get his legs under him.

The Flyers ran away with a 4-1 at the Montreal Canadiens to snap a three-game losing streak.

Sports snapshot

New coach: Rick Santos looks to bring a “championship standard” back to Penn in football. All-American nod: Penn receiver Jared Richardson is a second-team FCS All-American. Price drop: FIFA slashed the prices of some World Cup tickets to $60 following a global backlash by fans.

It goes like this every year, doesn’t it? Opening day arrives and a month or two later the Phillies realize they could really use one more right-handed bat and another reliever or two. Maybe this will be the year that cycle breaks. Though, the biggest potential weakness in the Phillies’ approach this offseason is the extent to which they will be counting on Justin Crawford, the leading candidate to man center field. Nobody is expecting the 22-year-old to hit like he did at triple-A Lehigh Valley, but he will need to warrant that role, or else the Phillies’ outfield situation will look a lot closer to what it did during the first half of last season, writes columnist David Murphy.

🧠 Trivia time answer

The Eagles earned a shutout Sunday for the first time since they blanked Washington in 2018. Who led the Eagles with six combined tackles and posted an interception in that 24-0 victory?

B) Rasul Douglas

What you’re saying about the defense

We asked: Who is the MVP of this Eagles defense? Among your responses:

My pick for defensive MVP thus far is Zack Baun who is at or near the top in just about every statistic including ints, tackles, solo tackles, sacks, and tackles for loss. Jalen Carter is probably the best of all the defense but with his injury he missed a few games. So sad to even think of Jerome Brown’s tragic death. Will never forget the “Bringing the Heat” team so well illustrated by Mark Bowden in his book. — Everett S.

The MVP of this defense is the guy who’s name you rarely hear — Quinyon Mitchell. He takes the opponent’s best receiver out of action week in and week out. When the defense only has to stop 10 players instead of 11 they can operate at a much higher efficiency level. — Mike D.

Zack Baun. — Dom R.

Lately, the Eagles MVP on defense has been Nakobi Dean. Dean made it back from serious injury and has been a starter for most of the season. He keeps getter more prominent, making more big defensive plays each week now. Along with his all pro partner, Zack Baun, he has made the linebackers the strong core of the Eagles defense.Honorable mention to Quinyon Mitchell, who is seldom mentioned, mainly because other teams avoid his lock down coverage. — John W.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Jeff Neiburg, Olivia Reiner, David Murphy, Lochlahn March, Jackie Spiegel, Ariel Simpson, Sean McKeown, and Greg Finberg.

