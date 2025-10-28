Goedert’s still got it | Sports Daily Newsletter

The Eagles nearly let Dallas Goedert get away in the offseason. Now the 30-year-old tight end is tied for the NFL lead with seven receiving touchdowns.

Luckily for them, Goedert agreed to rework his contract on a one-year deal worth more than $10 million, roughly $4.25 million less than his previous agreement. He’ll get paid after this season, wherever he ends up, but for now Goedert is content to savor his breakout year.

“It’s been a lot of fun, and we’ve just got to keep getting better,” said Goedert, whose two TDs came in handy Sunday with A.J. Brown sidelined. “There’s a lot of season left and we want to win a lot more games. Not worried about personal things. It’s a cool little stat, but I’m just trying to help the team win.”

The veteran has had his share of injuries over his eight seasons, so the bye week offers a chance to rest and recharge. The message for players from coach Nick Sirianni during the week off is to get some rest and heal up but remain mentally focused on what’s ahead.

Don’t expect Sirianni and Howie Roseman to be downing mai tais by the pool all week, Olivia Reiner writes. During the bye week, the Eagles can work to build on their offensive improvement, make their pass rush even fiercer, and — who knows? — maybe even pull off a trade.

— Jim Swan, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

Jared McCain, who is recovering from right thumb surgery, had the splint removed from his hand only days ago. Yet on Monday, there he was putting on a shooting display after the Sixers’ early practice. McCain still has a way to go before he can suit up for the 76ers, but coach Nick Nurse appeared pleased with his progress and has already started to think about lineups he can plug the sharpshooter into.

McCain, who was a revelation during the Sixers’ tough 2024-25 season, saw his rookie campaign ended by a torn meniscus. He was excited to come into this year healthy before this injury delayed that process. He got hurt only two days before training camp started.

The Sixers beat the Orlando Magic, 136-124, on Monday for the team’s first 3-0 start since the 2019-20 season. The backcourt of Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe continued to shine, combining for 69 points in the win.

Jett Luchanko has made the Flyers’ opening-night roster in each of the last two years, but for the second straight year, it was a short stay.

On Monday, the Flyers returned Luchanko to his junior team, the Guelph Storm of the Ontario Hockey League, for the rest of the season. The 19-year-old Luchanko played in four games for the Flyers but hadn’t done enough to carve out a top-nine role, and the organization feels another year in juniors will be best for his long-term development.

Danny Brière provided a few updates when it comes to injuries. Here’s what the general manager said about Rasmus Ristolainen and Oliver Bonk’s timelines.

The Toronto Blue Jays have two outfielders with South Jersey high school roots: Davis Schneider (Eastern) and Joey Loperfido (Haddonfield). Millville native Buddy Kennedy joined them for a spell during Toronto’s run this season.

“It was kind of cool for us to be able to share that experience,” Schneider said. “Being three kids from South Jersey grew up, same age, playing baseball together, it’s pretty awesome. It’s still pretty cool. I mean, we’re from small-town New Jersey, so the fact that we’re here, it’s pretty awesome.”

A fun fact amid this surprisingly good Temple football season: Among the tight ends across 136 teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision, the Owls’ Peter Clarke is rated No. 1, according to Pro Football Focus, with a 91.8 grade, more than four points higher than the next player. Fun fact No. 2: Clarke is from South London. Devin Jackson tells his story.

K.C. Keeler has a 5-3 record in his first season as coach at Temple and the Owls are just one win away from reaching bowl eligibility for the first time since 2019.

Penn State is regrouping after a bye week, still seeking its first Big Ten win with No. 1 Ohio State up next. “Things aren’t going our way right now, but the only way to get out of the storm is to run through the storm,” says Terry Smith, the Nittany Lions’ interim coach. “And we’re going to run through the storm.”

Sports snapshot

Playoff stalwart: The Union’s Andre Blake, the best goalkeeper in MLS for a decade running, got the job done in a big win. New faces: The men’s basketball team at Temple is returning only two starters.

What you're saying about the Eagles

We asked: What should the Eagles work on improving during their bye week? Among your responses:

The “solutions-based” Eagles organization validated their firm-handed approach this week, highlighted by getting the ground game going. The only cloud on the horizon is the anti-Tush Push mob has been worrisomely correct on the birds getting away with jumping and other quirks of the officiating. We can’t give them this inch. Tighten it up. — D.W.S.

I believe we have to get our secondary figured out. CB2 is still unsettled and our safety play has been spotty. We need to work Bennett and McWilliams in and see what they offer. Kelee has all the ability but it’s time for him to produce at that level. — Darryl W.

They all should hop on a plane with the family and spend a week in Jamaica. Just sitting in the sun chilling out and let the body heal. Every one of them are banged up to some extent. — Ronald R.

The O-line did a good job yesterday, but need to work harder at making those holes for the running backs and protecting Hurts. So far this season Vic’s defense has never come close to their SB performance where they made Mahomes look like a high school kid trying to stay alive out there. Would like to see more intensity out there, but at 6-2 they are not far from being where they should be. Oh, and please let’s not let Brown go. Make the guy a real part of this team. He is too valuable to let go. — Everett S.

We compiled today's newsletter using reporting from Jeff Neiburg, Olivia Reiner, Jeff McLane, Lochlahn March, Keith Pompey, Jackie Spiegel, Devin Jackson, Colin Schofield, Greg Finberg, Jonathan Tannenwald, and Ryan Mack.

— Jim