🦅 Draft starts with ‘D’| Sports Daily Newsletter

For the third year in a row, Howie Roseman and the Eagles used their first two picks in the NFL draft on defensive players. It’s hard to argue with the results.

This time around, they drafted defensive players with their first five selections before taking a center in the fifth round. Out of their 10 draft picks, six play defense, headlined by first-round linebacker Jihaad Campbell and second-round safety Andrew Mukuba.

The template for last season’s Super Bowl champs: Spend big on offense, draft cost-effective difference makers on defense. Jalen Carter, Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Nolan Smith, and Nakobe Dean — young players all — became impact performers for the Birds in their run to a championship. Now it’s up to Vic Fangio to incorporate the new talent and keep that defense humming.

Among the question marks for the Eagles coming out of the draft: What will they do with tight end Dallas Goedert, who has been dangled on the trade market? Goedert is slated to earn $14.25 million next season, with none of it guaranteed. As Jeff McLane writes, sometimes the best moves are the ones you don’t make. Maybe Goedert’s return makes sense for both parties.

When the Phillies put center fielder Brandon Marsh on the injured list with a “mild” strain of his right hamstring, they hoped to bring him back this week. Those plans have changed.

Marsh left a triple-A game in the sixth inning Sunday with cramping in the injured hamstring, Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. The outfielder was scheduled to return to Philadelphia for further evaluation Monday. Now, even his minor league rehab assignment might have to be halted.

On a positive note, Aaron Nola looked like his old self during the Phillies’ 3-1 win over the Cubs on Sunday.

NEXT: After a day off, the Phillies open a three-game home series against the Washington Nationals at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday (NBCSP). Zack Wheeler (2-1, 3.62 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Phillies. Left-hander MacKenzie Gore (2-3, 3.34) is the probable starter for the Nationals.

Nearly three months after the Eagles dominated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, President Donald Trump will honor them today in a ceremony at the White House.

“This is a time-honored tradition,” owner Jeffrey Lurie says. Here’s what you need to know about today’s visit.

More takeaways from the NFL draft:

Five years ago, top Eagles pick Jihaad Campbell decided to leave South Jersey’s Timber Creek High to play at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. The experience made him a more versatile player. The Birds’ second-round pick, safety Andrew Mukuba, has a Clemson connection with Jeremiah Trotter Jr. Two local QBs were drafted in the sixth round: Downingtown West’s Will Howard by the Steelers and St. Joseph’s Prep’s Kyle McCord by the Eagles.

Justin Edwards starred at Imhotep Charter and then played a season at Kentucky that did not meet his own expectations. Undrafted, he signed a two-way contract with the Sixers and proved he belonged in the NBA. Amid an awful Sixers season, Edwards was one of the few bright spots as he earned a standard contract.

His offseason plan to make himself even more valuable next season? “Sharpen a little bit of everything.”

The Sixers are awaiting the outcome of the NBA draft lottery on May 12. The result will help determine how much money they’ll have available to retain players, including Quentin Grimes and Guerschon Yabusele.

Year after year, Villanova commands the spotlight at the Penn Relays, and that was the case again over the weekend. Sadie Sigfstead triumphed in the women’s 10,000-meter run and the Wildcats men finished a close second in the 4xMile relay, showing that ‘Nova remains among college track’s distance-running powers. Will the Wildcats be able to stay among the nation’s elite as college sports evolve? Men’s coach Marcus O’Sullivan thinks so.

Worth a look

Boosting the offense: Danley Jean Jacques scored in his second straight game for the Union. QB on board: Gevani McCoy, who has played for Oregon State and Idaho, commits to Temple.

On this date

April 28, 1993: Ricky Jordan went 3-for-4 and drove in a run as the Phillies beat the San Diego Padres, 5-3. Curt Schilling allowed eight hits and two runs in 7⅔ innings to earn the win.

In the latest episode of unCovering the Birds, Jeff McLane explores Howie Roseman’s rise and strategies through interviews with those closest to him, uncovering how he retooled the Eagles’ roster for another championship run. Listen here.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Olivia Reiner, Jeff McLane, EJ Smith, Jeff Neiburg, Scott Lauber, Keith Pompey, Gina Mizell, Jonathan Tannenwald, Isabella DiAmore, and Owen Hewitt.

