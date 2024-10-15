A fellowship of fans | Sports Daily Newsletter

It’s hard to believe that Lincoln Financial Field is 21 years old already. The rowdy, gritty Vet still holds a special place in the hearts of many Philadelphia fans, but the Linc has been a nice upgrade.

True, Eagles fans have been tamer since they moved across the street, but the atmosphere at Veterans Stadium was almost postapocalyptic. Eagles fans bonded there, though, and they continue to bond at the Linc.

That’s what Jeff Neiburg found out in many interviews with those fans as part of The Inquirer’s ongoing series on the city’s sports venues. The game-day experience, they say, is less about the building and more about the people they share the stadium with and the players on the field. Season-ticket holders form lifelong friendships with the people in their sections and the Linc’s tailgate experience has become almost legendary.

“The Linc is just a building where we all congregate,” fan Colin Ramage says. “It could be a field in North Philly. It could be a beach in Ocean City. It doesn’t matter where we are. It’s a nice stadium, but the purpose is the people that come to watch the game and the people that play the game.”

The Eagles could not escape another costly injury in their victory over the Browns. Coach Nick Sirianni said that tackle Jordan Mailata is going to be “out a couple weeks” after he suffered a left hamstring injury on Sunday. The massive Mailata’s likely replacement at left tackle is Fred Johnson, who filled in for Lane Johnson when the All-Pro tackle was out with a concussion. The injury statuses of Dallas Goedert (hamstring) and Darius Slay (knee) are still “up in the air a little bit,” according to Sirianni.

Sirianni appeared to be jawing with Eagles fans after the win over the Browns, and he apologized for his actions on Monday. “I’m sorry and disappointed on how my energy was directed at the end of the game,” he said. “ … I have to have better wisdom and discernment of when to use that energy, and that wasn’t the time.”

Some former NFL players in the media had a field day with Sirianni’s outburst, with ESPN’s Damien Woody wondering, “What’s this clown behavior, bro?”

Marcus Hayes, for one, is wondering what all the fuss is about.

As far as takeaways from the game, a closer look shows that Jalen Hurts is still relying too much on his star receivers and neglecting the middle of the field. Another thing: The Birds have not won convincingly in a long time.

Next: The Eagles visit the New York Giants on Sunday (1 p.m., Fox29).

For a long time Doug Collins, the No. 1 draft pick by the Sixers in 1973, felt he didn’t belong after his career as a player was ended by foot and knee injuries before he turned 30. But his basketball journey didn’t end there as Collins became a broadcaster and a coach for several teams. That varied career landed Collins in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. He is the definition of a contributor to the game, Gina Mizell writes.

The Sixers had already ruled out Joel Embiid for the remainder of the preseason on Sunday. Now, another one of their stars will be sidelined. During the Sixers’ 104-89 preseason win against the Hawks, Paul George left the game in the second quarter with a hyperextended left knee and did not return.

Next: The Sixers host the Brooklyn Nets for a preseason game on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

It’s certainly early in the campaign, and the 1-1 Flyers are trying to incorporate the offensive talents of rookies Matvei Michkov and Jett Luchanko. It takes time to build chemistry on the team’s lines. “We have a couple of players offensively that I’ve got to figure out where they sit,” coach John Tortorella said. “ … I think we’ve got a couple of good sets of wings — but I’ve got to figure out where the centers fit with that.”

Next: The Flyers play the Oilers in Edmonton on Tuesday (10 p.m., ESPN).

Temple (1-5) gets a chance for a fresh start after its bye week with a home game Saturday against Tulsa. It’s unclear who’ll get the start at quarterback for the Owls.

What you’re saying about the Eagles

We asked you: What must the Eagles offense do to get fully into gear? Among your responses:

First and foremost FIRE SIRIANI. That should have been done in February. Hire Mike Vrabel. Then prepare for next year. This one was done when they brought back Siriani. — Daniel W.

It’s a sad thing to say, after going to all kinds of sporting events in the Philadelphia area for the past 65 years, I actually dozed off in the second quarter of Sunday’s Browns game. If we couldn’t put the Browns away in the first half by 20 points we are in serious trouble against the rest of our schedule. Either one or two things are happening. The new OC is living off his reputation or the HC is interfering with the play calling. Or maybe both! Zero imagination! A repeat of last year. We can sit in the stands or watch on TV and basically call the next play. If we as fans can do it, you best believe the other team can. — Ronald R.

A win is certainly a win, but not very impressive when you are playing the Browns on your home turf. This is a team the Cowboys who were just destroyed by the Lions beat by a 33-16 score. The receivers are back, but is our QB really there? What happened to the coach and QB who took the Eagles to within a few yards of winning the Super Bowl against the Chiefs? And the O-line has to really kick it up. No way Saquon should be held to that few yards. The great Emmitt Smith always gave credit for his success to that awesome Cowboy’s offensive line of his time. If the O-line can do its job and Jalen can come back to being the QB he was two years ago, this team can go a long way. — Everett S.

Practice as in a lot. Getting better is hopefully the catalyst they need to win more games. And bring Kelce back. The O line looks lost without him most of the time. — Kathy T.

We compiled today's newsletter using reporting from Marcus Hayes, EJ Smith, Jeff Neiburg, Olivia Reiner, Gabriela Carroll, Gina Mizell, Jackie Spiegel, and Declan Landis.

