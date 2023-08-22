Statueman returns? | Sports Daily Newsletter

Sure, Jalen Hurts led the Eagles to the Super Bowl only last year, but no one in Philadelphia has forgotten the quarterback who won one for the team and the city.

There will always be a special — maybe even a Philly Special — place for Nick Foles in the hearts of Eagles fans.

Whether there is still a spot for him on the Eagles roster is another matter altogether.

Yet let’s face it, no one would be considering the possibility if the Eagles hadn’t been looking rather shaky at the backup quarterback spot. Why trust the very green Tanner McKee or the struggling Marcus Mariota if a legend is on hand and willing to step in to do the job whenever he’s needed?

Marcus Hayes makes the case for letting the man on the statue outside the Linc possibly play the role of Superman for the Eagles again.

Jalen Hurts is on the cover of this month’s Sports Illustrated as “Philly’s New Fresh Prince,” and we look back at past Eagles covers of the magazine. For Hurts, the recognition was meaningful because he was once a kid with the images of athletes adorning his bedroom wall. One who made it? Bryce Harper.

Jalen Hurts: Rare Bird

The Phillies’ bullpen has been taxed lately but some reinforcement arrived on Monday. Left-hander Jose Alvarado was activated off the injured list after missing almost six weeks with left elbow inflammation. “It’s huge,” manager Rob Thomson said of Alvarado’s return. “It’s a high-end reliever. Left-handed, can get right-handers out, just lengthens our bullpen, especially late in the game.”

The bats were out in force for the Phillies against the Giants. Bryce Harper’s inside-the-park home run was probably the most memorable.

Next: The Phillies continue their series against San Francisco at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday (NBCSP). Taijuan Walker (13-5, 4.03) will start against left-hander Kyle Harrison, the Giants’ top prospect, who will be making his major league debut.

How can the United States women’s national team get that winning glow back?

Jonathan Tannenwald takes a look at the lessons imparted from Spain building a team so young and strong that it could still win the championship even while missing certain players.

What’s holding the U.S. back? Well, there are a number of things, including the local youth club system.

Worth a look

Exploring the wreck: James Harden has reportedly spoken with the NBA’s investigators.

Bonk signs: The Flyers have their defenseman inked to a contract.

Baby rhino: Yes, after hearing that description from teammate Darius Slay, that’s an image that’s going to stick in people’s heads for a while when watching Jalen Carter play.

Portal pondering: The transfer portal has upended college coaching and recruiting. Here’s how a pair at Temple cope.

What you’re saying about Aaron Nola

We asked: If you were Dave Dombrowski, what would your contract offer to Nola look like? Among your responses:

I would offer Nola the same contract he gets now. His performance the past 2 years is certainly not worth any more. I think the Phillies made a mistake by not trading him when he still had some value. — Dave H.

$10 million a year for 3 years. — Andy W.

I think my offer to Nola would be in the 22K to 24K per year range, for three years. Nola has obviously been pretty inconsistent this year and still has the tendency to give up the big inning, but the guy goes out there every time for his turn in the rotation! He is a true “innings eater “. He just has to realize he doesn’t have the heat on his fastball anymore to throw it by hitters and stay out of the middle of the plate! — Bill R.

I like his ability and his alternating between bad/ great years makes me not want to miss a potential great year in 2024. He also eats enough innings that he is probably worth about 20-25 million a year. I would offer somewhere between 6 yrs and 120-150 million. — Jonathan B.

This is a rough one. A Philly homegrown player who is the longest tenured player as well. I do wonder why they weren’t able to get his contract extension worked out prior to the season. I think that would have worked out better for him. He has been a workhorse for the Phillies and can be a great pitcher but not so much in 2023. He is very inconsistent and I’m not sure what the Phillies will offer him. I would probably not offer him a huge uptick in his contract as he is 31. I would guess we may see the end of his tenure in Philly. I hope whatever he chooses, he is happy with his decision. — Kathy T.

Great question. I think the only way to answer that is to see what the player is looking for. If he is looking for a five year deal you say goodbye. If Aaron is realistic and wants to stay with the Phils on say a 3 year deal you lock him up. — RJM

My contract for Aaron Nola would be a handshake, a thank you and a good luck to you in free agency. There will be plenty of free agent pitchers available next season who are better than him. — Mitch B.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Alex Coffey, Gina Mizell, Kerith Gabriel, Matt Mullin, Lochlahn March, Jonathan Tannenwald, and Marcus Hayes.