The Eagles did not exactly steamroll to their ninth win in 10 tries this season, but surely their fans will take it. The offense seemed to shoot itself in the foot at the worst possible times (with two lost fumbles), but at least the defense came through in a 17-16 victory over the Colts in Indianapolis.

True, the Colts marched the ball right down the field to start the game, but Jonathan Gannon’s defense clamped down from there. New additions Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph even combined on a sack.

Jalen Hurts took charge when the Eagles needed it most, engineering the come-from-behind drive late in the game and scoring the decisive touchdown on a 7-yard run. On the final drive, “we executed,” Hurts said succinctly. “Execution. That’s what clicked. We had positive plays, there weren’t any turnovers — that’s our formula as an offense.”

Now we’ll see if the Eagles have the winning formula against the Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. They’re up next.

Howie Roseman addressed the Eagles’ problems in stopping the running game in a big way last week by signing veteran defensive tackles Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh. It did not take the new guys much time to make an impact. Joseph and Suh combined for seven tackles and split a sack of Matt Ryan, helping to keep the Colts out of the end zone after an opening-drive touchdown.

Jalen Hurts was calm and cool in crunch time, as he scored the game-winning touchdown against the Colts to move the Eagles to 9-1.

It was not a great game for Nick Sirianni on the coaching end, but it was a meaningful one. Sirianni showed his emotions right after the victory.

One down note: Eagles defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu suffered a torn meniscus against Washington and could miss the rest of the regular season.

Next: The Eagles host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. (NBC10).

The 76ers have had injury issues all season, with Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Tobias Harris all spending time out of the lineup. They’ve found a way to make it work, largely by leaning on Tyrese Maxey and the fact that Harden and Embiid have been out of the lineup at different times.

But now, after Maxey suffered a foot fracture that will keep him out three to four weeks, that issue has become a major issue for the Sixers. As The Inquirer’s Keith Pompey writes, Maxey’s injury is a big blow to a team that started the year with big expectations.

Next: The Sixers host Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. (TNT).

It took almost two years, but Ben Simmons will soon play at the Wells Fargo Center. This time, however, Simmons will be positioned alongside the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, and against the 76ers, Joel Embiid, and Doc Rivers. Simmons, who was traded for James Harden in a February trade deadline deal, has returned to the court this season after struggling with mental health and suffering a back injury. Starting at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, The Inquirer’s Gina Mizell and Keith Pompey will be in the arena, and they will gather to discuss Simmons’ return to Philly, the Sixers’ slow start and more.

The Flyers are scuffling at the moment and the team’s best players aren’t pulling their weight. Olivia Reiner looks at the team’s recent struggles and the Flyers’ marquee players who are hurting the Flyers on and off the ice.

Next: The Flyers are back home Monday to play the Calgary Flames (7 p.m., NBCSP).

It’s been a long time since the United States men’s national team last played in a World Cup. Jonathan Tannenwald has not only counted the days, but also analyzed all the ways the team is stronger than many previous editions.

For some players, the wait has been a weight — on none more so than Christian Pulisic. The Hershey native, who played a few games for one of the Union’s youth teams, has long been tabbed for soccer greatness. Yet his debut on the World Cup stage has been delayed by the disappointing failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. Finally, however, as Meg Swanick reports from Doha, Qatar, Pulisic won’t be denied.

Here’s how the USA stacks up against Wales.

Here’s what to watch for in all of Monday’s games.

Next: The USA takes on Wales at 2 p.m. (Fox29, Telemundo 62).

If the Phillies land free-agent shortstop Trea Turner, it will be because they made him the best offer. Given their recent history of spending big for free agents that they wanted and their need for a shortstop after coming within two victories of winning the World Series, they must be considered among the favorites in the Turner derby. Scott Lauber reports in the first installment of a four-part series on the star free-agent shortstops.

Rocky opened to audiences in 1976, introducing the world to the sports movie legend Rocky Balboa, with the city of Philadelphia as the film’s secondary star. From scenes on the Art Museum steps to runs by the river and through the Italian Market, Philly was in the background of every shot of the eventual Best Picture winner.

