New-look Eagles | Sports Daily Newsletter

The wait for the 2024 NFL season is almost over — but we’re still about a month away until the regular season begins. Good news is that tomorrow, the Eagles will hold their first day of on-field activities to kick off training camp.

After an offseason of coaching turnover and player pickups, this week will be the first opportunity to catch a glimpse of what this year’s team could look like. Many are wondering how new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore will mesh with Jalen Hurts and what will the shape of the secondary look like?

Eagles beat writer EJ Smith breaks down some of the biggest questions heading into training camp.

When Bryson Stott looks at his at-bats to this point, he sees a mixed bag. There are some positives — he’s chasing less, and has doubled his walk rate — but he is not doing as much damage on pitches. The Phillies have a few ideas for how the second baseman could get out of his slump.

Speaking of slumps, outfielder Brandon Marsh has been hitless in his last 12 at-bats and was out of the lineup with elbow soreness on Monday night. But the Phillies will be counting on the left-handed hitter to face righty pitching over the next five games.

Bryce Harper’s two-run blast in the first inning gave the Phillies an early lead against the Twins. But bullpen struggles and cold bats doomed the Phillies as they dropped their series opener in Minnesota, marking a fourth loss over the last five games.

Next: The Phillies will take on the Twins this evening (7:40 p.m./NBC Sports Philadelphia). Zack Wheeler (10-4, 2.70 ERA) will start against Twins righty Simeon Woods Richardson (3-1, 3.51).

On Monday, the Sixers signed undrafted rookie David Jones to a two-way deal for the 2024-25 season. The 6-foot-6 wing spent the first two years of his college career at DePaul and a year at St. John’s. He spent his final season with Memphis, where he was one of nation’s top scorers.

The U.S. men’s soccer team is going to have a rude welcome in the Paris Games. The Americans will take on France in the group stage, then Guinea and New Zealand, and could face star-studded Argentina in the quarterfinals. Here’s our prediction on how they’ll fare.

And since it’s the first time the U.S. men’s soccer team is playing in the Olympics in 16 years, the men’s tournament will have more attention than usual.

🧠 Trivia time answer

Which active Eagles player not named Jalen Hurts has the most career touchdowns?

Answer: A: Saquon Barkley. The Eagles running back has scored 49 total touchdowns in his career during the regular season and playoffs.

What you’re saying about Eagles training camp

We asked you: Which player are you most excited to hear about during Eagles training camp. Among your responses:

Easy answer to the question this morning. Saquon Barkley, one of my all-time favorite. Penn State players. I have been a Penn State fan since Lenny Moore and often listened to their games back then on the radio. Saquon rarely had the opportunity to shine while playing all those years on mostly mediocre Giant teams. I am hoping he still has it, and that the Eagles new offense will utilize him to the best of his abilities. — Everett S.

I am most excited to hear about C.J. Gardner Johnson. You can tell by his attitude that he is proud to be an Eagle. I remember watching football last year every time I saw C.J. make a play I would say, “why is this man not playing for us?” Ask and you shall receive, C.J. Gardner Johnson is back and you can tell how happy he is about it. Go Birds!!!! P.S. can’t wait to see him at public practice on the 1st, I am coming from California to see our Birds!!!! — Lori P.

