🦅 Jekyll and Hyde | Sports Daily Newsletter

Whether the Eagles rest their starters or not this week, they’re headed for the playoffs with a downright nasty defense and an offense that has lost its mojo.

The positive side, thanks to Vic Fangio’s group: The Eagles have 18 sacks utilizing just four rushers over their last four games. And their shutdown cornerback, Quinyon Mitchell, has allowed only one touchdown in pass coverage all season.

The downside, thanks to that offense: The Eagles’ success rate running the ball is a measly 40.1%, which ranks 25th in the league. Saquon Barkley’s 2,005-yard season seems like long ago. They have scored more than 21 points just twice in the last eight games, and those were against two of the worst teams in football (the Commanders and Raiders).

Jeff Neiburg takes a closer look at the numbers on both sides of the ball, with three reassuring Eagles stats and three reasons to worry.

Offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo is still trying to figure this thing out, of course. The offense fell apart in the second half against Buffalo in part because the running game went nowhere on first down and the Eagles kept finding themselves in second-and-long and third-and-long situations.

“When you’re doing that, when that’s happening, it’s going to be very hard to move the ball,” Patullo said. It was indeed.

The win on Sunday was a relief for the Eagles, and Nick Sirianni let off some steam afterward in a back-and-forth with Bills fans. The coach has come under fire for his exchanges with fans before.

“Football is fun,” Sirianni said on 94 WIP when he was asked about it. “It’s OK to show emotion. It’s fun to show emotion. Like, it’s OK to be excited.”

A New Year’s break

We at Sports Daily wish you a very happy new year. The newsletter will be taking Thursday and Friday off. Sports Daily will return to your inbox on Monday.

Jared McCain has spent an entire year away from the basketball court, first for a torn meniscus suffered in December 2024 and then for a torn ligament in his right thumb in September. He’s now physically healed, so how is the 76ers’ second-year guard dealing with the mental aspects of those injuries, particularly the left knee?

“I’m doing great, probably the last step for me,” McCain said. “A lot of it is I like to rebound, and I have to jump as high as I can … when I’m trying to rebound. And you know, the past few games, I’ve been able to do that. I feel comfortable doing that.

“But mentally, I’m great. I’m just trying to figure it out, still figuring it out, and it’s still a process.”

Tyrese Maxey and Ja Morant put on a show in Memphis on Tuesday, but it was VJ Edgecombe who shined the brightest in a Sixers overtime win over the Grizzlies. Edgecombe hit the game-winning three-pointer to help the Sixers snap a three-game losing streak.

The Flyers’ struggles on the power play are nothing new, as the team has finished dead last with the man advantage in three of the last four seasons. This season has been better — slightly anyway — as the Flyers rank 25th of 32 teams with a 16.3% success rate.

But while Rick Tocchet likes some of his team’s puck movement, he believes the Flyers are leaving meat on the bone, particularly due to a lack of action in front of the net. His attempt at a solution? Adding Christian Dvorak to one of the team’s power-play units. Jackie Spiegel has more.

The Flyers picked up a 6-3 win in Tocchet’s return to his old stomping grounds late Tuesday night. Six different Flyers scored to pick up a third win over their last four games.

The College Football Playoff quarterfinals get underway tonight as Ohio State faces Miami in the Cotton Bowl (7:30, ESPN). The eight remaining playoff teams are filled with NFL prospects, and Devin Jackson provides scouting reports on several players who could interest the Eagles. There’s a player from the Eagles’ favorite source of talent, Georgia, in the mix.

The Union’s season feels as if it just ended, but the team will start up again Jan. 17 with a trip to Marbella, Spain, in advance of preseason camp in Florida. A newcomer will join the group after the Union acquired 19-year-old defender Finn Sundstrom in a trade with D.C. United.

Sports snapshot

If you build it ... Mini-pitches are sprouting around Philadelphia in advance of the World Cup, but growing soccer in the city will take more than that. Kerith Gabriel reports on what it will take. Moving on again: Former Eagles coach Chip Kelly is now the offensive coordinator at Northwestern.

🧠 Trivia time answer

Who was the MVP of Super Bowl XV when the Oakland Raiders beat the Eagles in 1981?

Answer: A: Jim Plunkett. Steve O. was first with the correct answer.

What you’re saying about the Eagles

We asked: Should the Eagles play their starters on Sunday or rest them for the playoffs? Among your responses:

Go for it. Keep the momentum. Get the win and keep moving forward. Only rest those who are playing with injuries. Play like the “Bringing the Heat” Eagles. — Everett S.

Those who are healthy should play at least a half. Those who aren’t should take the week off. — Bill M.

The Eagles should definitely have the starters playing on Sunday. The #2 seed has too many advantages this year. Also, this offense needs to continue to try and work out the inefficiency that is dragging it down. However, I would be watching the out of town scoreboard and if the Bears get up big on the Lions then I would start sitting stars for next week. — John P.

Shame the Bears game isn’t at 1 p.m. Just follow the money! Guaranteed, if there’s any chance of playing a divisional home game, probably worth millions and millions of dollars against maybe someone will get hurt what would you do? At 1600 hours it’ll be ALL HANDS ON DECK! — Ronald R.

Yes and no. Play the healthy starters and rest those with nagging injuries. I believe it’s important to play and build confidence and momentum for the playoffs but it’s also good to give nagging injuries some time to heal. — Bob A.

I don’t see any benefit to playing the starters any longer than a warmup. Doubtful that the Bears will lose to a defeated Lions team. We are who we are offensively and one more game won’t change that fact. — Bill B.

I would like to see some starters get some rest, whether by sitting out the entire game or just playing for some of the game. Injuries are a major factor in late-season and postseason play — need to keep the Birds healthy first and foremost! — V.C.B.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Jeff Neiburg, Olivia Reiner, Rob Tornoe, Keith Pompey, Jackie Spiegel, Devin Jackson, and Kerith Gabriel.

Thanks for reading Sports Daily today and all year long. I’ll see you in Monday’s newsletter, when we’ll know the Eagles’ first step in the playoffs. — Jim