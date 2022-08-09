Right tackle Lane Johnson missed three Eagles games last season while he dealt with depression and anxiety. Johnson returned to help the team make a playoff run and was named second-team All-Pro, even though he played in only 13 games.

As he heads into his 10th NFL season, Johnson sounds more confident than ever.

“I’m definitely a lot bigger and stronger than what I was during the Super Bowl year,” Johnson says. “I feel like my best football is coming. At this age [32], the next two years will be [my] prime. It’s just different. Whatever I might’ve lost in speed, I’ve made up in power as I’ve gotten older.

“Really, I feel good. Much better than what I was at last year.”

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni says: “I see him confident in himself and playing at a very high level with his confidence and skill. And he should be confident because he’s a heck of a football player.”

The best thing that the Phillies can say about their 2022 Alumni Weekend is that they probably won’t have to go through that again, Mike Sielski writes. The club clearly made a mistake bringing back Rose on Sunday, but when it comes to honoring Phillies greats, the team does not have many options.

The Phillies got what they deserved by inviting Rose to the festivities, David Murphy writes.

A timeline charts Rose’s rise and fall.

Conventional baseball strategy calls for a designated closer for the ninth inning and setup men for the seventh and eighth. But teams have started to test that theory in recent years. Count the Phillies as one of them, thanks to interim manager Rob Thomson. The Phillies don’t really have a closer but instead rely on a bullpen-by-matchups approach that has helped turn one of their biggest weaknesses into a key to their success under Thomson.

The Phillies could ride this roll right into the playoffs, Marcus Hayes writes.

Next: The Phillies open a three-game series against Miami at Citizens Bank Park at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday (NBCSP). Zack Wheeler (10-5, 2.69 ERA) will start against Marlins left-hander Braxton Garrett (2-5, 3.88).

The Flyers and Reading Royals extended their affiliation deal for another two seasons on Monday, meaning the Royals, who have been the team’s affiliate since 2014, will remain so through at least the 2023-24 season.

Last season, the Royals finished with the ECHL’s second-best record and saw three former players get called up to play for the Flyers.

Trivia Tuesday

Pete Rose made 17 All-Star Game appearances with the Reds and Phillies. Which player made 12 All-Star appearances, all with the Phillies? First with the correct response to sports.daily will be featured in our newsletter.

A) Steve Carlton

B) Mike Schmidt

C) Robin Roberts

D) Jim Bunning

What you’re saying about Pete Rose

We asked you: Did the Phillies err in inviting Rose to the alumni event?

Among your responses:

The Phillies letting Rose come back was very short sighted and just a plain bonehead move. Whoever had final say needs to own up to this mistake. Even if it is Middleton. I also felt the media (radio included) did not make enough noise beforehand to give the Phils something to ponder. At least that will be the last time we see Rose. — Bruce E.

Yes. What did they expect! I think some of the players said they wouldn’t come if Rose wasn’t invited. — Joe R.

He is the reason that team won a Championship. Nobody cares about the other garbage surrounding it. They care that a hall of famer returned to celebrate an accomplishment with his teammates. I expect better. — Dan D.

The stench he created was that of a rotting corpse not a rose. The Phillies made one big blunder in having him there, I for one booed him, as many also did. — Mary Alice

I’m 67 years old. I truly admired the way Pete Rose played through out his career. But he has become a nasty human who has no regards towards others. His words in the broadcaster’s booth only reinforced what he has become. ... They should have embarrassed him and yanked his sorry butt out of there! — Mike S.

Pete Rose made the Phillies a championship team. If racist pre Jackie Robinson baseball players can be honored then so can a true teammate: Pete Rose! — Thomas F.

Once he has passed, the Phillies can honor him all they want, and they’re guaranteed he won’t cause problems. And MLB can enshrine him with the HOF honor he earned as a player. Until then, better keep him away. — Dan B.

Pete Rose could be likened to that “drunk uncle you’re worried about inviting to the wedding only hoping he doesn’t do something embarrassing.” But really, he IS a person that no longer deserves to be on a public podium for great achievement in sport. He IS a person that has long ago wasted his potential as a role model. He IS an embarrassment to Major League Baseball and professional athletes everywhere. His stats and production during his playing career and on champion teams should of course be recognized and applauded. However, he has done so much since (and before) to destroy any dais that once had his name. ... — Jason P.

I had mixed feelings about Rose being invited. Once I delved deeper and remembered the rape allegations, I was shocked that he was there. His attitude was haughty and disgusting as the Phillies should have expected. Calling a reporter “Babe” was distasteful to say the least. He did not belong in the broadcast booth or on the field. Just because he doesn’t want to remember his past doesn’t mean everyone else will forget as well. — Kathy T.

While Pete Rose was a star on the field, his off field behavior can make him persona non grata forever in any Phillies activity. — Bill M.

Pete has once again demonstrated that the only way to honor him is posthumously. — Daniel W.

The Phils correctly invited Pete as they would not have won the World Series without him. Ask Mike Schmidt. Don’t take my word for it. Pete is boorish but so are his non-baseball critics when they fail to see his role in putting the team over the top. Look at this as a baseball thing not anything else. Pete fails when you talk non- baseball. — Steve H.

The media circus should not have been allowed to attack him at the 1980 event celebration yesterday. ... I am deeply disappointed in all the negative criticism this guy continues to receive. He deserves an apology. — Mike N.

What a disgrace. The Phillies really dropped the ball on this one. OUTRAGE ! — Gene R.

When, if ever, did a tiger change its stripes? Pete Rose is Pete Rose, no more and sometimes less. — Bob M.

The mistake was including him in the broadcast booth. The tension was palpable even among vets like Bowa and Kruk. A lighthearted party atmosphere deteriorated into insults, vulgarities and self promotion. Poor Pete, a bitter caricature. — James P.

Sorry you feel that way about Pete. A lot of us spent our hard earned money to just see Pete. This was most likely our last opportunity to say thank you for the amazing memories. He didn’t kill anyone, rob or cause injury. He bet on baseball and received the equivalent of the death penalty. Now an NFL player also bet a couple of bucks on football games and received a one year suspension. My goodness how things have changed. ... — Ronald R.

I lived near Cincinnati when he was caught betting on games he managed and played in. It was disgusting then and he’s still an embarrassment to the sport. The Phillies have just perpetuated the stink, and brought embarrassment to the team. You have to wonder about the decision-making skill of the people thinking this was a good idea. — Vicki M.

Pete Rose should be hands down in the hall of Fame. Best player Philly ever had regardless of what happened. — Eric F.

Absolutely, the Phils erred in allowing Rose to participate! I kept thinking that a class act like Garry Maddox not appearing yesterday was his way of protesting... — George S.

Even today I can not bring myself to say his name. Hated him long before he became a Phillie. For his actions, his bullying attitude, his treatment of his wife & family, injuring R. Fosse in the 1970 All-Star game, the list goes on. I refused to put his name on my scorecard, booed when appropriate & never acknowledged his being a member of the team. After his latest actions, it would seem he has not changed. And my reactions continue to be vindicated. Shame on the Phillies. — Janice M.

... Pete Rose excelled at baseball and was amazing to watch. Few played like him, hit like him & and did Superman dives into the bases. Who does that? Nobody! NO ONE has ever played like Pete Rose. I feel fortunate to have witnessed his career. Pete Rose is a very flawed human being. But I will not be judge & jury. It’s his baseball skills that thrilled several generations and that’s what, as a lover of the game of baseball I’ve focused on. — Harry F.

The Phillies made a monumental goof inviting Rose to participate in the 1980 remembrance event. I suffered, and I mean truly suffered though his disgusting appearance on TV, so I could watch the game. Baseball and the Phillies should be thoroughly embarrassed by their decision to let Rose be in the event this past weekend. Rose clearly showed the crude, sordid person he is today in front of Philadelphia sports fans who hoped they could think better of him. — Ned L.

... This is a self-inflicted error by the Phillies, and they need to do some major cleanup. — William F.

... He’s boorish, he’s arrogant and on another level, he’s pathetic. Watching him at 81 hobble out to the field and then listening to him talk baseball and stats on the Phillies broadcast with Kruk and McCarthy – again I felt a kind of pity for someone so unaware of how he can’t stop damaging himself and at the same time is dying or is dead inside knowing that while he’s alive, he’ll never get the kind of accolades and induction into the baseball HOF to which he is entitled to for his outstanding ability as a player.

Without a doubt Rose was the catalyst that the Phillies needed to get to and win the WS in 1980. His former teammates say it publicly. He wasn’t called “Charlie Hustle” for nothing – he was a great player and gave it his all defensively and offensively but unfortunately – as a human being he’s not a nice person and evidently never has been. There are men in the HOF of all sports who lack character but are in the Hall because of on field play.

I think the Phillies were right to invite him and according to their press release, his teammates wanted him there too because of what he meant to their success as a team. ... — Sherry S.

They had to invite him, warts and all. To not have him there would have been an incomplete day to say the least. He was a major, major cause of the existence of the day. If perfect moral character had been prerequisite, the only person to be there might’ve been myself. — Philip K.

Absolutely erred. The measure of the man is not what he accomplished on the field but a life well lived. Admitting to a sexual relationship with a teenage girl says it all. The man lacks humility and honor and had no business being on the field. — Danielle

No, the Phillies did the right thing; he was a team member. But the invite should have been accompanied by “back door” straight talk telling Mr. Rose that he was not welcome at the event. ... I used to be a fan ... long since realized that he is a scourge to the sport I love most, baseball. — David K.

The Phillies did err on Pete. Unfortunately, Pete only knows one way to live and express himself. You could blame it on a host of things, family, ill fortune, poor education, but that’s in the past. He should know how to act when put on a pedestal, but again, this is Pete, he is not going to change and unfortunately, this is why he should be banned for life. He can’t say “that was 50 years ago” anymore. Most people recognize who he is! — Richard F.

I do not fault the Phillies organization. I loved to watch Rose play baseball. He was baseball. That fact that he is a terrible human being was presented to the fans on Sunday, when he screamed it from the rafters. He is simply a man who hates himself. — Joe R.

Invite back reasonable in that he was a major factor in their championship. Having him on air with his language in retrospect was not appropriate, heightened by the cackling and guffaws by Tom McCarthy, et al. — Karl R.

The Phillies erred, but so too this discussion. Ignore Pete Rose. That’s what bothers him most. — John L.

Indisputably, Rose was one of the best to ever play the game. He was exciting to watch, a true winner; I remember the playoff/World Series run like it was yesterday. However, as a human being, he is undisputedly a creep and a loser. His press conference was horrifying and his performance in the booth was embarrassing. Why he was allowed to continue is a question I ask of the Phillies’ broadcast team. ... Ultimately, it was on Pete Rose; he should never be permitted inside the city limits again. — Chris B.

