🦅 Nesting | Sports Daily Newsletter

We thought we’d bring the good vibes for your Friday with the announcement that Eagles football is back! OK, we know that technically it’s been back for about two weeks, but it felt like it was in full effect for Eagles Nation last night during the only open practice this summer at Lincoln Financial Field.

What did we learn? Suppose it depends on whom you ask, really, but seeing Jalen Hurts under a center who wasn’t Jason Kelce for the first time, Saquon Barkley in an Eagles uniform, and a glimpse of the rookie class had to be exciting. We know because we asked a few fans in attendance.

Hurts had an impressive night “in complete control of the offense,” according to Nick Sirianni.

One Eagle who is raring to go this season is DeVonta Smith. “Nobody has been able to cover DeVonta all camp,” A.J. Brown says.

It’s shaping up to be a fun weekend, too. The Phillies open up the start of a West Coast jaunt against Seattle tonight; think you have enough gas in the tank to stay up for the 9:40 start? Personally, I’ll probably be passed out, undoubtedly run ragged by parenting three kids all under 10, but if you don’t share my situation, consider fighting back sleep for Phillies-Mariners — if even for a few innings.

Oh, speaking of baseball, I have a great Friday read for you: Phillies announcer Tom McCarthy’s son, Tommy, is following in his dad’s footsteps — almost literally — as an announcer in his own right behind the booth, and in the same box his dad sat in, calling games for the Trenton Thunder. Inquirer writer Matt Breen caught up with both for this pretty inspiring tale of family, baseball, and second chances.

Enjoy. 🤙🏾

— Kerith Gabriel, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

You may have heard that Bryce Harper is in a slump. Technically, it’s true. In the 17 games since he returned from the injured list, the Phillies superstar has posted a piddling .589 OPS in 75 plate appearances. That’s roughly 400 points lower than his pre-injury OPS. It’s also a prime reason the Phillies have lost 10 of 13. Thing is, Harper’s slump is kind of a bright spot. David Murphy writes that it’s one of the many reasons to believe the Phillies will snap out of their funk in time for October.

Don’t expect Rob Thomson to bring in a petting zoo or a clown to try to keep his players loose during a slump. Their approach: Keep calm, it’s all part of the game.

Next: The Phillies open a series in Seattle at 9:40 tonight. Tyler Phillips (3-0, 1.80 ERA) will start against Mariners right-hander Bryan Woo (4-1, 2.35).

The lives that Joe Hand touched in the sport of boxing are too many to count. There’s one, however, that will remain undisputed: his passion for wanting the very best for Philly boxing legend Joe Frazier. It’s why the announcement that Hand died Thursday at the age of 87 touched so many as his entrepreneurial spirit, which began out of a Northeast Philly rowhouse. Matt Breen looks at the life and legacy of Joseph Hand, Sr.

Philly fan photos

We asked for your Philly sports-centric photos and you continue to deliver. Here are our Philly fan photos for this week as part of our Friday lineup.

The only thing better than The Inquirer’s complete Olympics coverage from Paris are the stories of those capturing gold — from the Philadelphia region and beyond. Inquirer columnist Mike Sielski has been in Paris delivering the stories of over 60 athletes from our coverage area competing in various competitions. Yesterday, it was the U.S. rowing duo of Nick Mead and Justin Best, who captured gold in historic fashion.

That was followed by a look at gymnast Simone Biles, who continues to leave viewers in awe as she racks up the medals.

A personal favorite is this look at what it takes to be great from the lens of U.S. Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky, who continues to deliver “excellence” in the pool and unquestionable grace out of it.

These are just samplings of our coverage, which includes a daily guide of locals in competition and where they stand in the overall medal count.

In his latest edition of unCovering the Birds, Inquirer Eagles writer Jeff McLane delivers his observations from training camp, a look at who’s been hot and who’s flamed out in the early going. But you’ll want to especially tune in to hear from legendary Eagles announcer Merrill Reese, who’s set to join the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend. Grab a cup of your favorite morning beverage and listen here.

Worth a look

Sports style, redefined: Mitchell & Ness is under new ownership and with it comes a new philosophy on sports and sports culture. Media moves: Bob Cooney is out, Ricky Bottalico is in for the long term at sports talk station 97.5 The Fanatic.

Standings, stats, and more

Here’s a place to access your favorite Philadelphia teams’ statistics, schedules, and standings in real time.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Mike Sielski, David Murphy, Matt Breen. Gabriela Carroll, Keith Pompey, Jeff Gammage, Rob Tornoe, Jeff McLane, DeAntae Prince, and Olivia Reiner.

Thanks for reading. Jim will be at the newsletter controls on Monday.