In the Monday night spotlight, Jalen Hurts played the football equivalent of a perfect game for the Eagles. He completed 26 of 31 passes in a 24-7 beat-down of the Minnesota Vikings. He finished with 333 yards in the air and 57 on the ground. He accounted for all three touchdowns. His 53-yard strike to Quez Watkins for a score was electrifying.

The big question hovering over this loaded Eagles team before the season was whether Hurts was the right guy at quarterback to lead them. Through two games, Hurts has answered that question decisively.

There was plenty to like about this Eagles victory. The defense picked off Kirk Cousins three times and shut down Minnesota’s star running back, Dalvin Cook. And most important: The Eagles kept dangerous Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson out of the end zone.

Next up for Hurts: A meeting with the Washington Commanders and the quarterback that he replaced here, Carson Wentz.

If Hurts doesn’t belong with NFL quarterback royalty just yet, he at least rules the paltry kingdom that is is the NFC East, Marcus Hayes writes.

Wentz in Washington, Daniel Jones in New York, and Cooper Rush in Dallas cannot compete right now, Hayes says. There’s a good chance Hurts can knock Dak Prescott, the ever-injured Cowboy, off his high horse, too.

Next: The Eagles visit the Washington Commanders on Sunday at 1 p.m. (Fox29).

Since Rob Thomson took over as Phillies interim manager in early June, his team has shown an ability to bounce back from even the most crushing losses. They have not lost more than four games in a row under Thomson, and that’s exactly where they find themselves at the start of their final homestand of the season. The cushion they had over the Padres in the National League wild-card race has vanished after a weekend sweep by the Braves. Home series against the Blue Jays and Braves present the Phillies with their biggest test of the season.

Next: The Phillies open a two-game home series against Toronto at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday (NBCSP). Kyle Gibson (10-6, 4.45 ERA) will start against Blue Jays right-hander Ross Stripling (8-4, 2.94).

Earlier this summer we asked if the Flyers were cursed given all of the injuries and bad luck surrounding the team.

Things got worse on Monday, as the team revealed that star center Sean Couturier is “week to week” with an “upper-body injury.” Couturier, who underwent back surgery in February, is believed to have suffered another back injury, although it is yet unclear if the two are related.

Couturier joins Ryan Ellis, Joel Farabee, and Bobby Brink as Flyers who are injured entering training camp, which begins Thursday in Voorhees.

In 2020, during a COVID-19-shortened season, the Union won the Supporters’ Shield. In a season in which the team has broken numerous league records, the Union have a chance to win it again. But perhaps bigger trophies and achievements await. Union writers debate the worth of the Shield.

Though both teams have a total of 64 points, LAFC is now ahead of the Union in the Shield race based on the first tiebreaker of total wins.

One player who helped the Union claim that trophy in 2020 has moved on to Europe and become a regular for the United States men’s national team. Yes, you guessed it, Brenden Aaronson. Jonathan Tannenwald catches up with the Medford Messi.

