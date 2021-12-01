A bad game from Jalen Hurts has brought forth the seemingly never-ending question: Who will be the Eagles quarterback of the future?

Never mind this week’s game against the Jets when Hurts is nursing an ankle injury, leaving the door open for Gardner Minshew to see the field. We mean for next season and beyond.

Some of that depends on Hurts and his development, and if you look at the horror film from Sunday, you can easily see that his decision-making is in question.

And if the front office is to pull the plug, what about a trade for Russell Wilson?

Early Birds

The Eagles blew a golden opportunity to get into the playoff discussion on Sunday in a loss to the Giants. And when you think about where to assign blame, if quarterback is at the top of the list, so is the head coaching.

Columnist Marcus Hayes touches upon how in light of Hurts’ struggles and recent success on the ground, Nick Sirianni still didn’t go back to the running game. And why? Because of his coaching ego.

It was a coaching failure that could cost the Eagles big-time as a playoff berth had been within reach.

Next: The Eagles get another opportunity to play against one of the NFL’s worst teams when they visit the Jets at 1 p.m. Sunday (CBS3).

Off the Dribble

The 76ers have faced heavy adversity during the early part of the NBA season. The Ben Simmons saga aside, several Sixers players have missed serious time because of COVID-19 and injury. Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle, and Isaiah Joe were all sidelined in NBA health and safety protocols, while Seth Curry and Danny Green were both out for stretches with injuries.

This grim reality torpedoed a successful stretch at the beginning of the season, which saw the Sixers sitting at first in the East at 8-2. But Embiid’s absence coincided with a stretch of seven losses in nine games. But the team is now finally whole and hoping to make some headway in the East, with games against the Celtics, Hawks and Hornets serving as a potential barometer.

Next: The Sixers visit the Boston Celtics tonight at 7:30 (NBCSP).

On the Fly

State of the Flyers: With the team having lost six straight and injuries mounting, general manager Chuck Fletcher addressed the media on Tuesday at the quarter mark of the season.

Fletcher provided injury updates for Kevin Hayes, Derick Brassard, and Ryan Ellis but admitted the team’s problems go beyond just being banged up.

“I truly believe that our best hope for a quick turnaround is by internal improvement — by getting some guys back, but also having the guys who are here play better,” Fletcher said.

“Everybody deals with injuries and illness, so we need to get better. The first 10 games, we were 6-2-2. Goaltending was great, PK was good, the power play was 14th in the league. … The last 10 [games], we’ve slipped back, so now the onus is on our group to get it back. When the injured players come back, it makes it easier, but we can’t kid ourselves. We have to get better here.”

Next: The Flyers will hope things start to get better tonight when they travel to New York City to face the Rangers at 7 (NBCSP+). The game will be a homecoming of sorts for several members of the organization, as coach Alain Vigneault, Hayes, Brassard, and Keith Yandle all have spent time with the Blueshirts.

Fleet Street

Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference final is now set! The Union will face New York City FC, which held off the New England Revolution in a penalty-kick shootout Tuesday night.

While the Revolution may be consoled by their win of the Supporters’ Shield for the best regular-season record, the Union are still in the hunt for their first-ever MLS Cup, and it helps their cause to play the Eastern Conference final on their home field.

Next: The Eastern Conference final will be played Sunday at 3 p.m. at Subaru Park (6abc).

Extra Innings

With major-league owners poised to lock out the players upon the expiration of the collective bargaining agreement after 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Phillies were talking with the Tampa Bay Rays about a potential trade for three-time Gold Glove center fielder Kevin Kiermaier, several sources confirmed.

The Phils signed reliever Seranthony Domínguez to a one-year deal Tuesday, hours before teams had to offer contracts to arbitration-eligible players.

Worth a Look

Blue-chipper: Imhotep Charter basketball player Justin Edwards is one of the top recruits in the nation in the junior class and he’s being recruited by his dream school Kentucky. Will he accept Kentucky’s scholarship offer? First comes a dedication to skill development as he progresses in high school.

He’s a Hokie now: Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry is leaving to become Virginia Tech’s head coach.

Fighting Quaker: A look at Penn fencer Bryce Louie, who will represent the U.S. in the Junior World Cup in Poland.

Readers react

If his ankle is OK, Hurts is going to kill it on Sunday. That’s what he did in college when faced with adversity. —Anonymous