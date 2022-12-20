Does this change everything, Eagles fans?

Jalen Hurts has a sprained right shoulder, as Jeff McLane reported, citing NFL sources. Hurts took a beating Sunday in the Eagles’ 25-20 win in Chicago and underwent X-rays afterward. Results were negative, but more tests on Monday revealed the severity of the injury to his throwing shoulder.

It could have been worse: Initially, the team feared Hurts could be sidelined for an extended period, sources indicated, but the Eagles do not consider it to be a long-term injury.

Hurts could miss the next two games, sources said. At 13-1, the Eagles can clinch the NFC East title and the No. 1 seed in the playoffs with a victory at Dallas. They have several paths to both, though, and might not need to rush Hurts back.

For now, it’s Gardner Minshew time.

— Jim Swan, Inquirer Sports Staff, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

❓ Given the Hurts news, how do you feel about the Eagles’ Super Bowl chances? Email us back for a chance to be featured in the newsletter.

Nothing is certain now for the Eagles, Marcus Hayes writes. They had a chance to use Miles Sanders and their vaunted running game against the Bears and passed up on that opportunity.

Instead, Hurts threw the ball 37 times and ran the ball 17 times on a bone-chilling day. The Eagles went to the well too often and Hurts came away in pain. The coaches put the quarterback at unnecessary risk.

Wideout DeVonta Smith expects the Eagles to turn the page and rally behind Gardner Minshew. “Jalen showed so much grit,” Smith said. “Shout-out to him because in the end it was his throwing arm, and I know that wasn’t easy. We’re definitely still confident in this offense.”

When frigid, windy conditions called for more balance against what is statistically one of the worst run defenses in the league, Eagles coaches placed too much on Hurts’ shoulders and he frayed.

How will Gardner Minshew change the look of the Eagles offense? EJ Smith takes a look behind the stats.

On a brighter note, the sackfest continues for the Eagles defense. Josh Sweat continued a dominant four-game stretch that includes six sacks.

Next: The Eagles visit the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve (4:25 p.m., Fox29).

The 76ers had trouble focusing at practice Sunday as they tried to keep tabs on the World Cup final, especially when it went to extra time. Like the rest of the world, they were a captive audience as Argentina defeated France.

As has been established, Joel Embiid is one of the biggest fútbol fans in the NBA — and it showed as coach Doc Rivers tried to get his players to return their attention to the court. “When we were running the pick-and-roll and our five is sitting over there …” the coach said, referring to Embiid.

The Sixers won their fifth straight, outlasting Pascal Siakam and the Toronto Raptors, 104-101, in overtime.

Next: The Sixers host the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. Wednesday (NBCSP).

Forward Kevin Hayes was a healthy scratch Saturday as the Flyers lost to the New York Rangers. Of course, he was not happy about it.

“I’m never going to say there’s a benefit to being benched,” Hayes said. “I’m sorry. I don’t think I should have been benched, but it’s not my decision. He’s the coach. I’m a player. He makes the lineup. He wants the best team on the ice to ultimately win and that’s what he went with that night.”

John Tortorella will have Hayes back in the lineup Tuesday night.

Flyers winger Cam Atkinson will wind up missing the entire season. Atkinson, 33, will undergo neck surgery on Wednesday.

Next: The Flyers host the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7 p.m. Tuesday (NBCSP).

General manager Sam Fuld and assistant general managers Ned Rice and Jorge Velandia received contract extensions through the 2025 season, the Phillies announced Monday.

The Phillies will open ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball schedule and will be on the network three times in the first two months of the season.

Worth a look

Trivia Tuesday

Who is the last Dallas Cowboys quarterback not named Dak Prescott to beat the Eagles? Answer here for a chance to be featured in the newsletter.

A) Tony Romo

B) Andy Dalton

C) Ben DiNucci

D) Cooper Rush

What you’re saying about the World Cup

We asked you: What are your thoughts on the World Cup final? Among your responses:

This was an excellent display of what sports should be about — drama, skill, highs and lows, superstars performing and team play essential.

This game made me a real “football” fan. — John S.

Any championship decided by penalty kicks can’t be the best ever. Would you decide an NBA title with free throws? Resolve an NFL tie by having five players on each team kick field goals? — Joel G.

As my son texted me late Sunday evening, “it was a great sports day:

Argentina — W, Eagles — W, Dallas — L.” Could not have been better. — Claire G.

Never would I have ever thought that a soccer game, even the World Cup final, would be one of the most exciting sports events I’ve ever seen! Incredible. What a tribute to the tremendous athletes on both teams who gave it all. — Mike C.

If you watched the World Cup on TV and after watching you still don’t like soccer, you never will. Great game. — Jim H.

Not really a soccer fan, but watched most of the games on TV & was really impressed by the intensity & level of play. Loved that they broadcast the entire game without any commercials, except maybe at the half. — Tom D.

In my opinion, football is the ultimate team sport. You have 11 men on the field that have to function as a single entity. Yes, there are star players and they seem to dominate the sport, but without the team, they don’t dominate the game.

Soccer is also a team sport, but, again in my opinion, the star players are more important than the team. The action is slow and basically the teamwork is to set up the star to attack the net. Then there is the yellow card/red card stupidity, players faking injuries and adding time at the end of halves.

In football, you need to watch every play to understand the approach both teams are using. In soccer you can go prepare a snack and miss nothing.

Final remark, fans & players love the sports that they were raised watching/playing. Obviously, soccer has made its mark around the world, including the USA. But, in the USA, it ranks lower than ice hockey. — John N.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Jeff McLane, Gina Mizell, Mike Jensen, Jonathan Tannenwald, Scott Lauber, Matt Mullin, Marcus Hayes, Giana Han, Olivia Reiver, Isabella DiAmore, and Bridget Reilly.