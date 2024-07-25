Saquon says ... | Sports Daily Newsletter

It may have been his first practice as an Eagle, but it felt comfortable for running back Saquon Barkley.

Barkley, the longtime Giant whose free-agency signing was one of the biggest moves of the offseason, has bonded with teammates as he learns new terminology and gets to know his new home. His three-year deal makes him the fourth-highest-paid running back in terms of average annual value, and he’s eager to prove he’s worth the investment.

He harbors no ill will toward his former team but wants to focus on the present and future — a future he hopes includes lots of wins in midnight green.

“I’m bought in,” Barkley said. “My mindset when I came here is I decided to come to this team because I know this team could help me for my legacy, for my career, and I know we have an opportunity to go out there and win games.”

The trade deadline is early next week, and the Phillies’ biggest need was clear against the Minnesota Twins.

Yunior Marte stumbled on Monday. On Wednesday, it was Orion Kerkering and Gregory Soto who struggled to throw strikes. In the end, the result is the same. Two days after the bullpen faltered in the series opener, the Phillies again saw a win slip away, this time on a walk-off single.

Wednesday wasn’t the bullpen’s finest performance, but one reliever’s accessory could be displayed at the Hall of Fame.

Back home, Dante Nori met with the media after signing his MLB contract. “You want to be a part of this fan base,” he said.

Next: After an off-day Thursday, the Phillies will welcome the Cleveland Guardians to Citizens Bank Park on Friday (6:40 p.m., NBCSP). Phillies lefty Cristopher Sánchez (7-5, 2.97 ERA) will oppose Guardians right-hander Ben Lively (8-6, 3.57).

After an offseason of measured statements that raised eyebrows, Jalen Hurts cut short a question at the first training camp practice about his relationship with Nick Sirianni. Instead, he delivered a statement about trusting the coach to lead the team in the right direction. He said the relationship was “in a great place” after they weren’t always on the same page last season. Sirianni for his part said their relationship was “good.”

GM Howie Roseman also backed Hurts as a leader, saying, “Just like all of us, everything that he feels like he can continue to work on he will do.”

At practice, Hurts had a nice throw to Dallas Goedert to highlight a nice first day for the offense. On defense, James Bradberry IV was on the field — with the second unit as his status with the Eagles for the start of the season seems uncertain.

Tyrese Maxey is a star on the court, but he’s often praised for the person he is, too.

It should be no surprise, then, that the 76ers wanted to honor Maxey and how the franchise and city embrace him. The vehicle to get that done was Maxey’s new five-year, $204 million, a milestone the Sixers leaned on to make the “Maxey Museum.” The Inquirer’s Gina Mizell goes deep inside the creation and creative process that led to the museum, and the reaction it elicited from Maxey and his family.

This moment likely would happen eventually: Matvei Mitchkov, the highly touted prospect the Flyers picked seventh overall in 2023, would ceremonially receive an orange and black jersey and answer questions in front of the Philadelphia media for the first time.

But Danny Brière and Co. didn’t think it would happen so soon until recently. The prospect’s Kontinental Hockey League contract ran through 2026, but he ultimately was released early so he could come over to North America and the NHL.

The Russian winger was officially introduced Wednesday, and he said being in town was “like a dream.”

Michkov, 19, is getting used to the area. But he’s already got an idea of what to wear. Who was behind that Phillies hat he sported upon his arrival Tuesday in New York?

What you’re saying about the upcoming Sixers season

They got the wrong guy for 204 million dollars. Too old too often hurt. More of the same. No way they get by the first round ... again — Bill M.

Morey & Co. annoyed me so much last year with how they dragged their heels on making the obvious moves to capitalize on the early potential of the year ~ especially in terms of Embiid’s performance ~ in order to do this blank slate cap-space thing and get ... Paul George here that if it goes poorly it’d feel satisfying in its own way. So, sure, excited to see what happens ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ — D.W. S.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Olivia Reiner, Scott Lauber, Lochlahn March, Gina Mizell, Jackie Spiegel, Gabriela Carroll, Jonathan Tannenwald, Devin Jackson, and Ben Istvan.

